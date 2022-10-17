Top 5 Marketing Certifications for 2022

Share Save

Employees who are always learning are more engaged, loyal, productive and satisfied. This certainly applies for marketers.

Job candidates with marketing certifications are in high demand by many employers, who use certifications as a sign the applicant has the necessary knowledge and skills for the job, and has a desire for continued learning and training. Digital marketing professionals use certifications to show they’re committed to keeping their skills current.

Many brands today encourage a culture of learning, whether it’s through online learning, certifications, upskilling or reskilling. Employees who are always learning are more engaged, loyal, productive and satisfied. They increase their knowledge and enhance their career opportunities and have an improved employee experience in the process. Let’s look at the top marketing certifications in high demand.

Which Marketing Role Is a Good Fit?

According to the Robert Half 2023 Salary Guide, an entry-level digital marketing manager of the 25th percentile can expect to make $73,500, the 50th percentile can expect to make $91,250, and the same role in the 75th percentile can make as much as $108,750. Robert Half defines each percentile as follows:

25th – This would be a person who is new to the role, with little or no experience. They would typically require more than casual instruction or supervision in order to perform their day-to-day duties.

50th – This person has the experience to consistently perform their core responsibilities without the need for direct supervision. They are very comfortable with the processes and subject matter that are associated with the position.

75th – This person’s value to the brand extends far beyond their ability to perform normal job duties. They have unique qualifications that allow consistent contributions in unique ways. This is the type of person who is most likely to have multiple marketing certifications.

According to Robert Half, the eight key roles in a “marketing dream team” are:

Digital marketing manager

SEO specialist

Content marketing manager

Marketing analytics manager

Email marketing manager

Social media manager

Marketing automation specialist

Copywriter

Brandon Wilkes, marketing manager at The Big Phone Store, told CMSWire that as an electronics retailer operating primarily online, it looks for job applicants with marketing certifications in order to guarantee they have the latest knowledge when it comes to digital marketing and associated technologies. “The continued learning that is provided by these qualifications is an excellent measure of how proactive an employee can be, given that they have gone out of their way in their own time to develop this bank of knowledge in order to benefit their career,” said Wilkes. “Such qualifications are not only useful to potential candidates but also to current employees, who can use them to boost their reputation as staff members and give their opinion more weight when backed up by professional qualifications.”

A 2020 getAbstract survey indicated over half of millennials (58%) and Gen Z (52%) said success in their careers depends on frequently updating their skills and knowledge. Continued learning remains important for older employees as well. More than a third of Gen X (35%) and baby boomers (34%) stated career success depends on continual learning. Online certifications and training courses provide marketing professionals and job candidates with an effective way to continually enrich their knowledge and add to their skill sets.

Coursera Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate

Coursera is a commercial online learning academy. After a seven-day free trial, students pay $39 per month to continue learning. Students then have access to over 7,000 courses, projects and certifications, including the Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce course. According to Coursera, 75% of Google Career Certificate graduates in the US report a positive impact on their careers within six months.

The Digital Marketing and E-commerce course teaches students how to use tools and platforms including Canva, Constant Contact, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Hootsuite, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Shopify and Twitter. It consists of seven courses:

Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing Assess for Success: Marketing Analytics and Measurement Make the Sale: Build, Launch, and Manage E-commerce Stores Satisfaction Guaranteed: Develop Customer Loyalty Online

Each course takes from 18-to-27 hours to complete, and upon completion, students will receive a certificate that can be shared or displayed.

Google Garage: Fundamentals of Digital Marketing

For students on a tight budget, Google Garage offers free certification courses that cover a wide variety of topics. Its Fundamentals of Digital Marketing course is accredited by Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe and The Open University. It consists of 26 modules — each with practical exercises and real-world examples—that cover topics including:

The Online Opportunity

Your First Steps in Online Success

Build Your Web Presence

Plan Your Online Business Strategy

Get Started With Search

Get Discovered With Search

Make Search Work for You

Be Noticed With Search Ads

Improve Your Search Campaigns

Get Noticed Locally

Help People Nearby Find You Online

Get Noticed With Social Media

Dive Deep Into Social Media

Discover the Possibilities of Mobile

Make Mobile Work for You

Get Started With Content Marketing

Connect Through Email

Advertise on Other Websites

Deep Dive Into Display Advertising

Make the Most of Video

Get Started With Analytics

Find Success With Analytics

Turn Data Into Insights

Build Your Online Shop

Sell More Online

Expand Internationally

The Fundamentals of Digital Marketing certification course takes approximately 14 hours to complete although there is no time limit to finish the course. Students can access the content at any time, and like most Google Garage courses, it is self-paced. Once all of the modules have been successfully completed, the student will receive a certificate of completion that can be displayed on their LinkedIn profile or downloaded as a PDF file that can be printed and displayed.

HubSpot Digital Marketing Certification Course

HubSpot certifications are also free, and are well-recognized and very comprehensive. Its Digital Marketing Course consists of nine lessons, including 37 videos and 11 quizzes, and takes approximately four-and-a-half hours to complete. Lessons include:

Digital Marketing Fundamentals

Building a Content Creation Framework

How to Find the SEO Strategy that Fits Your Business

Improving Website Performance

Creating Quality Blog Content Your Audience Loves to Read and Share

How to Create a Successful Video Marketing Strategy

Developing a Social Media Strategy

Introduction to Paid Search Advertising

Creating a High-Performing Email

HubSpot certifications are valid for two years. On an average day, there are many job listings on SimplyHired and LinkedIn Jobs that request knowledge of HubSpot. Prospective employers may expect candidates to be HubSpot certified, be experienced with HubSpot software or be prepared to become HubSpot certified.

Christy Pyrz, chief marketing officer of Paradigm Peptides, told CMSWire HubSpot certifications are a great addition to an employee's education. "This shows the hiring manager you've developed specific professional skills for these digital platforms and have received proper training in best practices. Whether you started as a beginner, intermediate or advanced, this certificate offers modernized practices and tools to help anyone succeed in the workforce."

Meta Blueprint 100 – 101 Certified Digital Marketing Associate

Meta Blueprint offers a Digital Marketing Associate certification exam for $99, as well as free courses students should study in order to pass the certification exam. Students are also provided with practice exams they can use to prepare for the official exam. The Digital Marketing Associate certification exam courses are not to be confused with the free 19-module Digital Marketing Essentials course Meta offers.

Though the Certified Digital Marketing Associate exam courses tend to be focused on Meta properties, they are very thorough, and include the following lessons:

Start Marketing with Meta Technologies

Build an Online Business Presence With a Facebook Page

Establish a Facebook Page Following

Build an Online Business Presence with Instagram

Connect with Customers on Instagram

Use WhatsApp for a Business

Connect With Customers Using Meta Business Suite

Establish Your Business Presence With Messenger

Get started with advertising on Facebook and Instagram

The importance of campaign objectives

Create audiences in Meta Ads Manager

Choose ad placements, budget and schedule in Meta Ads Manager

Customize ad creative in Meta Ads Manager

Set Up and Use the Pixel and the Conversions API for Ad Campaigns

Manage your ad campaigns

Understand Meta's Policies on Data, Privacy and Ads

All total, there are 240 minutes worth of videos and quizzes. Once the student is ready, they can take the practice exam, and then complete the course by taking the official exam. The Digital Marketing Associate certification is valid for 24 months after successful completion.

LinkedIn Learning: Master Digital Marketing

LinkedIn Learning offers thousands of courses on a wide variety of topics for professionals interested in furthering their education. A monthly subscription to LinkedIn Learning is $39.99, starting with a one-month free trial period, and an annual subscription is $19.99 per month (billed annually), also with the free trial month. LinkedIn Learning includes LinkedIn Premium as well, and those who already subscribe to LinkedIn Premium also receive full access to LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn Learning’s Master Digital Marketing course teaches students the fundamentals of digital marketing, how to use social media in a marketing strategy, and how to use SEO principles and analyze site SEO. It consists of 18 videos totaling 23 hours of instructional material. Topics include:

SEO: Link Building

SEO: Videos

Social Media Marketing Strategy: TikTok and Instagram Reels

SEO: Keyword Strategy

Marketing Tools: SEO

Google Ads Essential Training

SEO: Optimize Your Social Media Profiles

Digital Marketing Foundations (2021)

Social Media Marketing Foundations

Social Media Marketing: Strategy and Optimization (2020)

Marketing Tools: Social Media

Social Media Marketing: Managing Online Communities

Social Media Marketing with Facebook and Twitter

Marketing on Twitter

Marketing on Facebook

Social Media Marketing: ROI

SEO Foundations

Augmented Reality Marketing

Once students have successfully completed the course, they will receive a certificate of completion that can be added to their LinkedIn profile page.

Final Thoughts: Marketing Certifications Good Way to Shine

Marketing specialists are in high demand across industries, and marketing certifications are one way for job candidates to set themselves apart from others as being educated, informed and highly motivated. With many certification options and prices ranging from free to $99, marketing professionals can stay current while providing employers with a credible third-party assessment of their skills and knowledge.