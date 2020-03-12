PHOTO: Tim Mossholder

Brand marketers cover a lot of ground. When you’re responsible for impressions of your company from top to bottom, it’s easy to lose sight of the little things. Niche marketing agencies spend their lives in the trenches of the minute, however, which makes them experts on the detail-oriented work that informs strong marketing strategies.

No matter how big your brand or how sprawling your mission, you can learn a lot by listening to niche agencies’ experiences and lessons. If you’re a brand marketer (or just someone responsible for growing a business), check out these tips from some of the most influential niche agencies in business today.

Social Media Works Everywhere

Clickray started out as a generalized agency, but it found greater success after transitioning to focus on technology companies. Not all tech is exciting tech, but Clickray has discovered that good social media strategies can benefit businesses in even the most boring industries.

Whether your brand focuses on cutting-edge AI or the dullest of dirt services, don’t let your industry dictate whether you use social media effectively. Open your company pages up for feedback and user engagement by maintaining a constant presence on social channels. When people can contact you more easily, they view your brand more favorably. Social media chatbots make all-hours access much more sustainable.

Organic Content Pays Recurring Dividends

Hawke Media, which specializes in CBD marketing, helps its clients educate prospective customers in an industry fraught with misinformation. To that end, Hawke Media has found that organic content can help brands establish themselves as thought leaders while building up useful assets for repurposing down the road.

Not all content has to stay educational, though. Even in serious industries like finance and insurance, entertaining content can help brands establish their identities and differentiate themselves. Experiment with different types of content at different points along the customer journey, then measure the effectiveness of your marketing strategy when it comes to your brand’s perception.

Everyone Loves a Company With Purpose

Brand marketers understand that purpose resonates with today’s audiences. Explaining how purpose informs a brand’s products, services, and operations can get tricky, however, especially with consumers so quick to be suspicious about businesses’ intentions. Rather than act like profit is an unimportant side effect, tie the brand’s social success and financial success into a single unified goal.

LRXD spent decades as a full-service agency, but over the past few years, the company has changed its approach to work only with brands that make the world a better place. Speaking to HubSpot, Eric Kiker, LRXD’s chief strategy officer, said, “You’ve got to bomb proof that thing so that it really is true and anyone in your company can stand up in front of a group of people and say, ‘This is why we exist, this is what we do, and this is why we do it, and it goes way far beyond money.’"

Measurement Beats Guesswork

Success is relative. If you don’t know the state of your brand, you can’t know whether your brand marketing efforts are helping you grow or sending you backward. Measure benchmarks at regular intervals, and continue that measurement process after campaigns, especially those that seek to help your brand in specific areas.

If you don’t measure yet, don’t get too caught up in which metrics are better than others. Interrupt, an agency that focuses on home improvement and development companies, recommends that brands pick a single approach and focus their energies in that one area. Once you understand the types of activities that affect your reputation, you can branch out with other measurements.

Budget Is a Living Construct

No brand marketer would say “no” to a little extra cash, but not many marketers get blank checks from the C-suite to go wild. Web Strategies Inc., an agency that focuses on credit union marketing, advises companies to develop budgets based on historical spending and on industry competition.

It may not feel like it, but marketing budgets are bigger than they used to be, both in pure dollars and as a percentage of company spending. When developing your brand marketing budget, consider how much you spent last year (and in which categories), as well as how much and where your competitors are spending. Organizations may vary in size and purpose, but when you know what everyone else prioritizes, you can gauge whether you’re going rogue on purpose or inadvertently following the crowd.

Your brand may be big, but that doesn’t mean small changes can’t lead your strategy to major success. Keep these recommendations from niche agencies in mind to help your company grow.