What is digital first? It isn’t an afterthought or an add-on. It's about embracing digital interaction with your customers. It's the primary mechanism for reaching whatever audience you're trying to reach wherever they are — whether on a website or a mobile device/app.

It could be signage in a building or at a conference. It could be electronic billboards to the airport, as you're boarding your flight. It could even be at the gas station. Now, there are opportunities to serve up content to various audiences. And so really taking advantage of the power of digital to reach customers in a very personalized way is essential these days.

In a recent episode of Contentstack Live! I discussed these issues and more with Jeff Baher, Contentstack’s head of global product & solutions marketing. What follows are excerpts from our conversation.

Critical Ingredients for Going Digital-First

It all starts with strategy.

It's about the people and the tech. You've got to have the right team with the right mindset and the right skill set. Then, you have to pick the best technologies to achieve the objectives of your strategy.

There are many technologies at our disposal, and they're changing, evolving and improving all the time. And so it's really [about] looking at what the right technologies are for your specific strategy and then building your stack your way. The exciting thing about composable architecture is it enables you to pick and choose various components that best suit the objectives of your strategy, and [it enables you to have] flexibility — if one component is falling behind, in terms of giving you what you need, you can easily swap that out for another component.

The Advantages of Composable DXP

Composable architecture provides greater agility, faster decision-making and a more efficient content lifecycle.

Composable architecture across composable digital experience platforms gives marketers and developers great flexibility to choose the components —the best-of-breed components —that fit your business strategy, and let you build your stack your own way to meet your very unique objectives. If personalization is critically important to you, there are choices to plug in that offer different pros and cons. There's localization, extensions; there's digital asset management (DAM) technologies, etc. Depending on your prioritization and what it is you're trying to achieve, you have a lot of different options to put together.

Composable improves our ability to respond quickly to changing market conditions, to create content at a greater velocity in record time [and] to reduce development time and reduce publishing time. [It also improves our ability] to create content and publish it to multiple different mediums (omnichannel) with a few clicks of a button, versus having to go through the heavy-duty development every time that you want to do that. It opens up the world for us to make us more competitive, give our customers a great digital experience and provide the ability to flex and change and adapt as things evolve.

Making a Business Case

To sell the idea of composable DXP to the C-suite, focus on the advantages to the business.

In terms of selling [composable DXP] to the C-suite, keeping it in business terms is the most important thing to do. At the end of the day, for any investment you want to make, you want to show that there's some sort of return on that investment — whether that's helping you make more money, helping you save money or, ideally, both — and here's how we did the math and got to a conclusion that it would be a good return on investment for our company.

New Technologies I’m Watching

We’re looking at ChatGPT, automated workflows and localization for marketing applications as the next big trends out there.

There [are] some really exciting things going on with AI that we're looking at as part of our solution that we sell [and that we’re] looking to use internally within our marketing team to help generate content. There [are] also automation technologies that are very exciting in terms of automating certain workflows and integrations to make that time to market much quicker on the development side.

There [are] also some really cool things going on with localization that we're investing in right now. Global companies want to reach a global audience. There [are] some very exciting technologies [that leverage] AI [to] help you translate your content insights at a very, very fast clip and reach that audience.

Using AI to Create Content

AI tools can be a kick starter for generating new content.

For generating content, there [are] some really exciting new tools out there to enable you to feed in a few ideas, and [they] will produce a first draft of a blog or an outline. We have to be careful though. The technology isn’t perfect, but it's definitely a kick starter for generating more content, and at a higher velocity in really short periods of time.

Watch this episode of Contentstack Live! at contentstack.com.