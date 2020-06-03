PHOTO: Karolien Brughmans

According to Gartner, companies who invest in online personalization technology outsell their counterparts by approximately 30%. Marketers understand the value that comes from strengthening personal connections with their audiences, and the impact these efforts have in creating long-term customer loyalty.

Localization is an important aspect of personalization in today’s global landscape, especially as customers crave a brand experience catered to their distinctive culture and circumstance. This is especially true now with COVID-19, and why brands are turning to more localized and targeted content that makes sense for each unique market condition.

Let’s explore two critical parts of the localization trend:

Why multi-location brands need to focus on localizing content as part of the personalization approach. How to quickly deploy targeted digital assets to unique audiences.

Why Should Brands Cater to Local Markets?

A study of Fortune 500 companies showed those that localized their content were twice as likely to increase profit and 125% more likely to grow earnings per share year-over-year. The benefits of localized personalization are extremely valuable, and it plays a critical role in how consumers perceive and relate to the brand.

For example, Tyler’s, a Texas-based clothing, shoes and accessories retailer, conveyed the local Texas spirit with relatable content on its website, such as tee-shirts emphasizing community resilience when Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. In the same way, global brands like Nike constantly change the images and slogans on each country’s webpage to cater to different languages and cultural preferences.

With the added complexity of navigating the current pandemic, marketers must consider factors like regional infection rates, urban/rural audiences, state-by-state or even county-by-county executive orders, legislation changes, and everything else in between to adjust marketing strategies accordingly. In times of crisis, personalization on a local or regional level allows marketers to push out content that is sensitive to each audience’s current situation.

With so many changes that can occur from one day to the next, localized targeting will be key to communicate information effectively while staying top of mind for consumers.

How Do DAMs Help Brands Navigate Operational Complexity?

In order to manage assets efficiently, brands must overcome the operational complexity that comes with a massive amount of quickly changing content. It also takes a lot of time, bandwidth and resources to keep pace with varying media requirements. If they’re too slow, brands won’t be able to get the message out when customers need it most.

Digital asset management (DAM) systems can help solve this challenge, playing a key role in storing, managing and sharing digital assets whose volume increases over time. Companies can build up their content worry free while maintaining brand standards and lifting team efficiency.

Marketers can quickly deliver superior localized experiences on their digital platforms with DAM in a few ways:

1. Automate the entire image and video management lifecycle

Harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can remove traditional media pain points so marketers can focus on creating, delivering and managing optimal digital experiences faster across any browser and device.

Teams can automatically tag assets to add metadata for searches, change backgrounds to suit specific campaigns or themes, crop images and videos for delivery of different aspect ratios, apply the right personalized/localized messaging on any given master asset, and much more, to quickly serve relevant content to targeted audiences.

2. Collaborate and streamline workflows

A localized personalization strategy often requires teams to modify dozens or even hundreds of assets to cater to each audience. Since many teams are working from home these days, it’s even more necessary to guarantee that designers, developers and marketers are working from a single source of truth to avoid version confusion. By eliminating inefficient handoffs and bottlenecks when a stakeholder is offline and providing intuitive self-help features, the DAM helps avoid costly headaches and delays.

3. Publish media quickly and at scale

As market conditions rapidly evolve, companies should internalize the need to speed the time from asset creation to delivery. As industries become more competitive and online content becomes more engaging, brands must ensure they can move as fast as the landscape around them. Both during the pandemic and beyond, it’s becoming more important than ever to quickly push relevant localized content to reach every consumer at a personal level.

Dynamic DAM systems can do all of this by transforming and delivering consistently relevant and engaging visual experiences to consumers to websites, mobile apps, and other screens and devices.

Building a localized personalization strategy doesn’t have to be overwhelming. The components and capabilities of a DAM system can help brands transform business processes, so they can create, manage and deliver the localized content consumers demand without sacrificing rich media that resonates.