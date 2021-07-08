Twitter threads are a way to share your thoughts on a particular subject in an easy-to-digest format. The tweets are posted consecutively and provide information that is easily accessible, quick to read, and free of distractions from other content.

It also saves people time because they don't have to click through different pages or videos to find the information they're looking for. Twitter Threads makes it easier for readers who prefer to consume one source of media at a time, like in an article for example, by providing them with all the information in one post.

What Makes a Good Twitter Thread?

Twitter Threads are powerful because they create a new type of narrative. Twitter users can use them to tell a story more engagingly and interactively than ever before. By telling the story through different tweets, you can convey emotion and connect with your audience on a deeper level. Ryan Steward, Managing Partner at Miami, FL.-based WEBRIS said that a good tweet is one that keeps followers engaged. "Let people know it's a thread, so they know what to expect from your tweet. This is a good way of keeping your followers engaged so they can be involved in your posts," he said

Amber Reed-Johnson, Copywriter at Portsmouth, UK.-based Giraffe Social Media shared that a good tweet thread has an introduction that draws people "To create a successful tweet thread, treat the first tweet in a Twitter thread as you would the headline and introduction of a blog post. Introduce the content, draw the reader in, but save the surprises and important info for later in the thread."

Identifying the Best Content To Post as a Tweet Thread?

Since Twitter allows you to add up to 25 tweets in a single thread and each tweet can have GIFs, images, polls, and older tweets, certain formats lend themselves to better to Twitter Threads. Reed-Johnson suggests that you get creative and try to find out what works for your company. "How-to guides, for example, are hot topics for blog posts but can work equally well as Twitter threads. Twitter threads can also be retroactive; you can add to older tweets with updated information, offers, events, product promotions, campaign updates, or something else entirely. This will give your older tweets longer shelf life from the exposure," she said.

On the other hand, Stewart suggests creating threads with polls in them. He says, "if you want to try something new, go for Twitter polls as they are very much famous among Twitter users and help with content engagement in a better way than posting a story or a single tweet," he said.

So what are some mistakes to avoid when posting tweet threads? Just like with any social media, Twitter has its codes and etiquette. Tweet threads too have their rules and not following the sometimes unwritten rules of the platform could reduce your visibility. Let's see some faux pas to avoid.

Make Your Tweet Shareable

Make sure that the tweet is shareable in nature, thought-provoking, and relevant commentary that addresses exciting changes taking place in your vertical. This is the most valuable element of a powerful, successful tweet thread. By recognizing which tweets have more potential to go viral, you're better equipped to stand as a thought leader and rapidly expand your reach.

Beware of Grammar Mistakes