Does your company look like Shopify's? PHOTO: Martin Kraft

Hired released findings this week of the best places to work, according to tech workers. Once again, ping pong, beer and naps are not the top reasons why brands score high marks from their employers. Although, most would agree that, ping pong, beer and naps should not be discouraged.

Hired surveyed 2,349 tech workers in the areas of software engineering, product management, design and data science to uncover what are the best places to work in 2017.

Best Places to Work

Everyone's got their view on the top places to work for 2017. Costco Wholesale edged Google in Forbes' America's Best Employers list. Google moved a little further down the list in Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list for this year, with Bain & Company capturing the top spot.

In Hired's Global Brand Health Report, authors said the best companies knock down walls (literally) and remove office doors in favor of open-floor plans that encourage collaboration and transparency.

"They’re setting up ping-pong tables in break rooms and stocking office kitchens with free cereal and beer," according to the report, "and they’re providing treadmill- or standing-desk options to cater to health-conscious employees."

Top Global Employer Brands

Without further ado, here is Hired's list of top places to work, or what they call "top employer brands across the globe."

1. SpaceX, Los Angeles

SpaceX takes top honors, scoring a "brand positivity index" of 85, slightly ahead of a certain search giant in Mountain View, Calif.

SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. And, apparently, they're pretty smart at keeping tech workers happy. SpaceX was in the news this week as NASA announced the SpaceX commercial cargo resupply services mission to the International Space Station targeted for December. SpaceX cracked Glassdoor's coveted this for best places to work last year. Workers reported being excited about space exploration and its research into Mars.

2. Google, Mountain View, Calif.

Google is still cracking lists of cool places to work. Fortune cited search giant Google for amenities like laundry, haircuts and amazing food for workers. It also cited its "safe and inclusive" work environment and support for diversity among its employees. A strong parental leave perk only helps.

3. Shopify, Toronto

Shopify was Glassdoor's top place to work in Canada last year. The ecommerce giant was lauded by one employee for being the type of workplace she longs for and one where she wants to spend downtime with employees. Another touted making people's lives better. People can choose when and how they work best. Managers trust their employees and give them creative freedom, another worker said in the report.

4. Tesla, Palo Alto

Score another for Elon Musk. This is the second time a company led by the billionaire investor and technologist had a company land in this list. He's also the CEO of SpaceX. Tesla is an automaker and solar and energy company. Musk was so confident about Tesla's workplace environment he once called it the Apple graveyard. Some employees have lauded Tesla for being a meaningful place to work but also cited stress and below-average salaries.

5. Netflix, Los Gatos, Calif.

Netflix apparently isn't just good at personalizing experiences for binge-watching TV fanatics. Why is it great? It could be that Netflix hires employees for not only technical capabilities but also if they're a good fit personality-wise. “About 40-50 percent of the interview is about making sure your personality is compatible with our company culture," an employee told Business Insider. "The rest is about making sure you're technically capable." from a recent slideshow presentation where CEO Reed Hastings outlined the Netflix company culture.

6. Slack, San Francisco

Slack is the hot new tool in the enterprise collaboration ecosystem. It's also a hot place to work, apparently. CEO Stewart Butterfield's company according to one employee on Glassdoor has an "inclusive culture" where "management really cares about employee experience." You can also work hard there and "go home." "No late nights."

7. Atlassian, San Francisco and Sydney

Speaking of enterprise collaboration providers, Atlassian ended up on the Hired list at No. 7. Atlassian, like Slack, provides workplace communications tools. Atlassian's been cited as Australia's best place to work. In Fortune's top best medium workplaces in tech, Atlassian got credit for cultivating innovation. It gives employees 24 hours to create projects and select winners. Atlassian also supports paid volunteer time.

8. Hulu, Los Angeles

Another streaming TV service gets the nod here. One employee said on Indeed that Hulu offers free snacks, free streaming services, free gear, free yoga classes and free massages. “Imagine being on a rocket-powered roller coaster with lots of surprise tunnels and unexpected turns," a Hulu official said in a blog about working at Hulu.

9. Facebook, Menlo Park, Calif.

Mark Zuckerberg's company owns the social media space for connecting people. But it also prides itself on connecting its own employees to a strong workplace experience. In Indeed's list for top places to work in 2017, Facebook's work-life balance and its "abundance of opportunities for social activities" earned praise from workers.

10. Lyft, San Francisco

Uber who? Lyft, the app ride service and competitor to Uber, rounds out the list at No. 10. Drivers have naturally talked about the freedom of creating their own hours. But they are contractors. In-house employees at Lyft have said the company has fantastic perks and great benefits while others were concerned about high turnover.