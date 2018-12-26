It's good when something just clicks. And for Joelle Jobson, that "click" happened while working on a SharePoint project. She moved from her role as general business analyst to consulting on SharePoint full time, and hasn't looked back since.

Her bi-monthly column in CMSWire digs into the nitty gritty of SharePoint, tackling some of the questions and challenges that administrators face (and yes, it is time you update that legacy SharePoint intranet).

Joelle is a senior business analyst and SharePoint consultant with IW Mentor, where she continues to get rave reviews for her professionalism, her communication skills and her all-around enthusiasm. In her spare time, Joelle volunteers with her local chapter of Women in Technology.

'The Potential of Citizen Developers'

Who are you, in a 280-character tweet?

I am Joelle Jobson of Atlanta, GA. I am a veteran SharePoint consultant and enthusiast (over 10 years now!). I love that each day I get to help people make the most out of the collaboration tools from Microsoft. When not SharePointing, I am a huge film nerd and avid board gamer.

What attracted you to your field and what still excites you about it?

Like many others, I was thrown into the field. I was originally a business analyst often tasked with figuring out new technology and helping roll it out across our company. One lucky day SharePoint just happened to be one of those technologies. After working on that project for a few years I decided to pursue working with SharePoint full time and that is when I got into consulting.

I think the greatest part about the collaboration tools from Microsoft is that they are constantly evolving. It keeps me on my toes and allows me to use my experience to help organizations work through the changes and use them as efficiently as possible.

What project are you working on now that our readers should know about?

Working with a large global company that is moving their intranet to the modern experience in SharePoint. This company really pushes the envelope with modern sites and often works in conjunction with Microsoft. I feel lucky to be a part of the project and look forward to applying what I am learning about the latest features, so I can be ahead of the curve for future customers who will begin utilizing these features later.

What story/stories related to your field will you be following in 2019?

The two biggest things that come to mind would be the continued evolution of Microsoft Teams and how it best fits into the workplace and the Power Platform (i.e. PowerApps). I really enjoying working on projects with those tools and I see a lot of potential for citizen developers as they continue to grow.

What was your first paying job?

Setting up and decorating the faux rooms at a high-end furniture store .

Speed round!