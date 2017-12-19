Simpler Media Group and the Digital Workplace Group held the inaugural Digital Workplace Experience this past week in Chicago. PHOTO: Dom Nicastro

Returning to the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago from June 18th to June 20th, this three-day event focuses on bringing together the most influential practitioners and technology innovators in the evolving world of work, which is increasingly happening within digital environments.

The Digital Workplace Experience conference was created in collaboration between Simpler Media Group, the publisher of CMSWire, with strategic partner and boutique consultancy Digital Workplace Group.

"The SMG and CMSWire teams have been covering the digital workplace sector for more than a decade and we are constantly inspired by the quiet innovation happening inside organizations, the good will of the teams involved and the way top notch digital workplace operations translate into superior customer experiences on the other side of the firewall" said Brice Dunwoodie, Founder and President of Simpler Media Group, Inc. "We're looking forward to an informative and experience-rich 3 days this coming June."

The 2018 speaker line-up features digital influencer and futurist, Dion Hinchcliffe and organizations including H&R Block, NASA and the Scottish Government. Agenda content for Digital Workplace Experience 2018 covers five main tracks:

Digital Experience Measurement & Optimization - Quantifying the digital workplace through analytics, testing and personalization.

Digital Workplace Platforms - Defining and running successful digital workplace technology projects.

Employee Experience Practices - Mapping the employee journey across multiple generations and employee experience in real-world use cases.

Leadership, Strategy & Culture - Engaging leadership to define the digital workplace and shape culture across the enterprise.

The Intelligent Workplace - Transforming the future of work with AI, bots and machine learning.

"Building on the successful inaugural conference in June 2017, Digital Experience Workplace 2018 will showcase content-led, rich experiences from the world's best digital workplaces. The range of talks, insights and stories from our guest speakers will make for a rewarding and inspiring few days." said Paul Miller, CEO and Founder of Digital Workplace Group.

Early Bird registration for Digital Workplace Experience 2018 has opened on www.dwexperience.com. With 3-day passes that include a full day of interactive workshops and 2-day passes available, attendees can save $300 on registration until May 1, 2018.