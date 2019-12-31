Anyone looking to keep up-to-date on business applications and new moves in the artificial intelligence industry would be well served reading Nicholas McQuire's articles and following his Twitter feed, where it feels as if he is on site at yet another industry event on a near-weekly basis. As vice president of enterprise research at CCS Insight, Nick is tasked with keeping up with the fast pace of change in the industry while also ensuring client needs are met.

When he's not overseeing research programs and advising clients, you're likely to find Nick on a rugby field — either as a player or as a coach — or out for a run with his dog Mike.

'We Are on the Cusp of Big Breakthroughs'

What's your proudest accomplishment — personal or professional — from 2019?

Was named among the top 3 tech analysts globally for 2019 by the Institute of Industry Analyst Relations (IIAR) just last month. It was a real proud moment because there is huge talent in our industry and we are a small firm.

What gives you hope in the tech world today?

As a type 1 diabetic, there is huge hope around the progress of health tech. My phone is my glucose monitor, but soon my watch will be. The data I get is immensely helpful to keep me healthy and we are on the cusp of some big breakthroughs in the future.

Which of the articles you wrote for CMSWire this year was your favorite and why?

My favorite was on Microsoft’s AI Business School because it focused on business leaders who I feel need help in better understanding how AI will impact their businesses and industries.

If you could wake up tomorrow and be an expert in one thing, what would it be and why?

A top level chef. It would make my other half eternally grateful

What is your favorite part of the work you do?

Above all, I really enjoy supporting my clients and learning about how firms apply new technologies to change how they work and to succeed in their markets.

What's an important story you'll be tracking in 2020?

The arms race between the major hyperscalers, specifically how they are evolving cloud computing to the edge. I am also interested in watching how they develop their AI portfolios to address customer needs. One emerging area I have my eye on as well is the security of AI, specifically on how firms can protect themselves against adversarial attacks on machine learning systems. It’s a new area but will be very important in future.

What advice would you give someone starting out in your field today?

Given that things change constantly, just keep exploring, learning and always be curious.