A technologist at her core, Adit Moskovitch started out as a “humble programmer” and quickly became intrigued by how to design and even anticipate the user experience. “Customer experience is about ensuring the experience is smooth and sometimes even exciting,” she said. “Any innovation that takes us to the next level of the user experience gets me excited.”

That excitement is what led her to join video platform vendor Kaltura in October 2017 as vice president of enterprise, North America after a 20-year career in customer experience technology which included roles at Jacada and NICE Systems.

“Video is a strong frontier for businesses, yet many are not even scratching the surface of what it could provide them,” Moskovitch said. “Understanding what businesses look for to meet their goals and what excites users helps me engage better to guide them through their journey with video.”

Bringing Expectations of Seamless Business Collaboration

When looking at how collaboration and communication technologies have evolved over the years, she talks about how the concept of social enterprise has provided the infrastructure to begin collaboration in a meaningful way. Then, there’s the millennial effect:

“Collaboration has gotten a strong kick in the butt by millennials, which is amazing to witness,” Moskovitch said. “The social media world and this new amazing generation has brought an expectation of seamless collaboration into the business world.”

Already a hot collaboration platform, she sees video as becoming “hotter by the second as companies learn to leverage it better.” Yet to come is the utilization of social media in “a more meaningful way to improve the digital workplace.”

Moskovitch will be speaking at CMSWire and Digital Workplace Group’s Digital Workplace Experience taking place June 18 to 20 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago. She will give a presentation titled “Authentic Leadership in a Digital Age” on June 20.

We spoke with Moskovitch about her thoughts on the impact of emerging technologies on the digital workplace, the growing importance of employee engagement analytics, and innovative uses of video technologies.

Trust the Analytics and Challenge Your 'Gut Management' Beliefs

CMSWire: Which emerging technologies do you think will potentially have the most impact on the digital workplace? What do you see as their likely benefits?

Moskovitch: There are so many! Firstly, Alexa and her family will have to penetrate the digital workplace. I brought one of my [Amazon Echo] Spots to work … it’s addictive and very effective if used correctly.

Analytics is not new, but it needs to be used in a more meaningful and automated way throughout the digital workplace, not just in the hands of C-level execs. For example, in the world of video we are seeing much more use of video analytics to determine the effectiveness of VOD [video on demand] for training as well as the overall engagement of employees in video-driven programs.

Another emerging technology worth mentioning is virtual reality. It is clear that the vision of “Beam me up, Scotty” is not happening very soon, so virtual reality is a close second. I believe VR will get to a point where we feel like we are in the same room with others, we can even collaborate through social VR platforms, and we can then cut travel costs greatly.

CMSWire: In your opinion, why do some organizations easily grasp the importance of customer engagement but then fail to comprehend why employee engagement is equally crucial?

Moskovitch: That is the million-dollar question. The connection between employee engagement and customer engagement has felt “soft” — until now.

No one can quantify how much employee engagement is needed to improve customer experience by X. Analytics of the employee experience and its connection with the customer experience is key. Employee engagement analytics will take us there if we do it right.

If I can show you that employees who are more active on collaboration platforms in the contact center drive significantly better voice of the customer scores from customers, you will invest more in promoting better employee engagement in those platforms, right?

Companies are just beginning to tap into analytics of employee behavior, and that will be the game changer.

CMSWire: Which best practices should companies keep in mind to ensure that their communications with their staff are both authentic and effective and that their executives remain relatable?

Moskovitch: Show them a face. Sending lengthy written email messages is passé and will only take you so far.

Get on live video .... frequently. Have casual conversation. Make it a dialogue — not just slides from the C-Level. Tell employees big AND small things. Share personal passions and make it an opportunity to bond with employees.

Again, show them a face.

CMSWire: What are companies getting right in optimizing their customer experience strategies and where are they still struggling? What are the reasons for their successes and how should they go about correcting their missteps?

Moskovitch: The biggest misstep is not committing. Companies that are petrified of failure are doomed to under-commit to a strategy.

Some companies have found very cost-effective ways to optimize their customer experience. My favorite example is social engagement for younger demographic brands. Companies that commit to it, are able to begin viral behavior that creates a true dialogue with their customers, posting videos, pics and tweets about their brand.

Another big mistake is “gut management.” I do not behave the same way with all my customers in some respects, and I realize it. I trust the analytics and challenge my beliefs.

I worked with a health insurance company that had a significant portion of their customers in an “over-70” demographic. The CEO was sure that this demographic would not respond to digital engagement, and even built a very expensive personal approach to overcome it.

Through analytics and the willingness of one manager to challenge this “gut” decision, they found that this demographic preferred a video they could access on their phone … which cost the company one tenth of the personal approach.

CMSWire: What are some of the most innovative uses you’re seeing of video technologies as part of the digital workplace? What future use cases are you anticipating for interactive video platforms?

Moskovitch: Collaboration and all of its derivatives are definitely in the lead. Companies that release the myth that videos have to be professionally produced are the ones leading the pack.

Employees sharing best practices and successes via video, hosting internal video competitions, creating expert-driven micro learning experiences and even sending messages to each other using video communication are transforming their companies into much more effective communicators with much more engaged employees.

Frequent “fireside chats” with executives are also driving great engagement in the distributed workplace.

I’d also mention some of the other technologies that are beginning to emerge, such as virtual reality and augmented reality.

CMSWire: What’s your favorite artwork — whether a still or a moving image? Why does it appeal to you? If you could walk inside that piece of art, what would you do and why?

Moskovitch: I love all art, still or moving. I would love to live in the world of science fiction movies because it challenges the boundaries of current innovation and perception.

I would jump into my all-time favorite TV series — “Battlestar Galactica.” I would explore the world of biological artificial intelligence, jump light years in the universe at the press of a button and, who knows, maybe even contribute to saving humanity J

Learn more about the Digital Workplace Experience here.