While Microsoft and Oracle were grabbing all the headlines with their announcement of a new, cloud interoperability partnership, San Francisco-based Dropbox was making some serious moves in the digital workplace space. Like Box before it, Dropbox has started slowly moving into the enterprise collaboration space and like Box it too is looking to become one of the major collaboration tools in the digital workplace.

In fact, Dropbox, which has largely been seen as a consumer tool, is upgrading so that it can work alongside the likes of Slack and Trello and, according to a Dropbox blog, the new Dropbox is “a single workspace to organize your content, connect your tools, and bring everyone together, wherever you are.”

This is more than an app, the blog continues, “it’s a completely new experience”.

And it’s true, there is a lot going on here. The new "experience" is designed to bring all you content into a single place. More to the point, it also aims to enable people to collaborate on that content. To do that there are three new integrations that are worth noting on top of the existing integrations with Salesforce, Adobe, and Autodesk. The new ones include:

Dropbox and Slack: This bridges the gap between content and communication, letting used collaborate seamlessly on shared content. With it users will be able to start Slack conversations and share content to Slack channels directly from Dropbox.

The post adds: “It isn’t just about content and tools. The heart of all that work is the people making it happen, so we’ve also built new features to help your team stay in sync.”

To do that it has added what looks like a bunch of tools that can be used for managing projects including add to-do lists, assign tasks, add comments, and see who’s been doing what with a “team activity feed.” There’s also a new unified search bar for all of your Dropbox.

All Dropbox users can opt in to the new desktop app through the early access program, and the company will be rolling out the other features over the next few weeks.

M-Files Integrates Services Into Salesforce

Elsewhere, Plano, Texas-based M-Files has just announced the release of M-Files for Salesforce, a new AI-powered information management solution for Salesforce. With M-Files for Salesforce, users can integrate M-Files content services directly into Salesforce, and in doing so, provides direct access to document management, compliance and governance services within a familiar user interface.

M-Files for Salesforce puts Salesforce’s Customer 360 initiative into practice, using AI to automatically extract key insights from unstructured data to establish context for customer relationships. It also provides direct access to a broad set of external repositories and applications without the need for data migration, unifying the customer experience on a single CRM platform.

AI-powered features, including auto tagging and auto classification, create deep insights into the meaning, value and sensitivity of information. This increases productivity while also guiding users and automating processes to maintain governance and compliance, which dramatically increases the value of any Salesforce deployment.

VP of product marketing at M-Files, Mika Javanainen explained in a statement that the idea behind it is to enable users to discern the relevance of information to the task at hand, and then quickly and intuitively surface it to the user when they need it. Relevance is driven by context, which in this case is established by the relationship to the customer of interest. “M-Files has been speaking about and offering a 360-degree view of information based on essentially any relationship or property important to the organization to establish context and relevance, for instance, customers, contacts, projects, cases, and so on. This couldn’t be more perfectly aligned with Salesforce Customer 360,” he said in the statement.

M Files has been at the cutting edge of information management for a very long time with its metadata-driven search breaking down siloes since the very start. Last year it released M-Files 2018, which, using AI, automatically identifies suggestions for classification and metadata to create relationships between different information.

This added to the impact of its existing search engine and improves its ability to find information no matter where it is stored. In sum, it sheds light on all the dark data in the enterprise.

In September of 2018, M-Files also announced their Customer 360 initiative with the goal to "unify the customer experience on the world's #1 CRM platform." M-Files for Salesforce does that by employing AI to automatically extract information insights and important relationships to establish context, such as the customer relationship, so documents and other important data automatically and dynamically "show up" where and when they're needed.

Google Enables Box To G-Suite Migration

Meanwhile, Mountain View, Calif.-based Google is now enabling San Francisco-based Box users to move to G Suite and is just the latest company to offer tools that enable digital workplace users move from one suite to another. The new Box capabilities are part of a service that was introduced last year by Google with the support of a few Microsoft services like Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive

With G Suite Migrate, Google is setting out to make it easier to assess, plan, and track the migration process and even allows users move large data sets from one system to another.

The new capabilities follow the announcement of a partnership between the two companies last December. Since then, the company has worked together to create integrations to help businesses collaborate in the cloud with ease, including integrations in Hangouts Chat and Gmail.

The new migration capabilities are only available to G Suite, G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and Drive Enterprise customers are eligible to register for the G Suite Migrate beta program. It is not, however, available to G Suite Basic, G Suite for Education, and G Suite for non-profits.

Kodak’s Blockchain-Driven DMS

Meanwhile, Rochester, New York- based Kodak’s ongoing development of its blockchain capabilities is now focused on the enterprise with a new blockchain-based document management system. While it is not clear yet whether this is the first document management system built using blockchain, this one is targeted for businesses and governments and, according to Kodak, is designed to enhance the normal security features of document management systems.

The new system, which is part of Kodak Services for Business, is part of Kodak’s ongoing commitment to try and protect images and image rights. This, however, goes further and offers security to documents too.

If the use of blockchain in document management will probably be a welcome step for organizations that access and use a lot of sensitive documents, it is no surprise that it was developed by Kodak. Kodak entered the blockchain space at the beginning of January 2018 when it entered a licensing partnership with Wenn Digital, and the launch of the KodakOne image rights management platform and KodakCoin,

The goal, Kodak said at the time was to create an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and old work that they can license within KodakOne.

This release takes that a step further and now offers security for documents using these encrypted ledgers.

DocStar Releases ECM Sales Order Automation

Finally this week, Austin-based Epicor has announced the release DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation is now available.

The new release ensures accurate data is automatically captured and entered, supporting a consistent best-practice process with optimum transaction efficiency all the way through to order fulfillment.

Key features include:

Intelligent Data Capture from a variety of file types from fax, paper and email

Automated intelligent rules-based workflows

Accelerated business processes through those workflows for order handling,

Audit trails and reporting capabilities that provide valuable insights to help organizations identify and eliminate issues.

DocStar accepts, reviews, and initiates customer orders quickly — verifying purchase orders, quotes, and parts availability for improved organizational responsiveness. DocStar ECM Sales Order Automation is part of DocStar ECM, a browser-based enterprise content-management and process-automation platform