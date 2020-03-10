PHOTO: Levi XU

The past decade presented a whirlwind of technological innovation. Industries have been disrupted time and again — and the HR industry was no exception.

During that decade, HR also welcomed a general shift to embrace employee enablement and satisfaction as a new standard. These changes were parallel and transformed the nature of HR as we know it. What used to be a more administratively-oriented role is now a strategic one that plays an important part in organizational development.

The tech industry made its way to the HR one and impacted it in ways that would support and empower this new, modified HR role accordingly. Let's look at some of the key ways tech has influenced HR processes since the '10s.

Recruitment Is Smarter, More Efficient and Faster

Ten years ago, the recruitment process was different. The recruiting process has dramatically accelerated through the use of online platforms, chatbots, AI, mobile technology, etc.

Automation has had a positive influence on this aspect of HR.

Nowadays, plenty of solutions are available for organizations to screen CVs at a faster rate, select the right candidates to interview on pre-selected criteria, filter by elements of their choice, automatically send out messages and classify recruitees by preferences.

All this at the press of a button. Modern-day recruitment has enabled HR professionals to scout the right people from a larger talent pool, to speed up their processes and to spend less time on administrative tasks.

Related Article: Before You Hand Human Resources Over to AI ...

Performance Reviews Are More Structured and Helpful for Everyone Involved

The major impact new tech has had on performance reviews can be seen in all the different software solutions on the market. They have developed over time to offer variations of performance reviews to include aspects like peer-to-peer reviews, 360 feedback, leadership reviews, engagement surveys, self-assessments and more.

Some dedicated performance management platforms do an excellent job of providing both managers and employees with the complete feedback loop. They offer features and functionalities that fully support a real performance management process. These software solutions offer some essential components, including social recognition and succession planning, which can make all the difference and wouldn’t have been as easy or quick in the past.

Automation has improved performance reviews by turning a task that was somewhat tedious and very paperwork-heavy into an easy to adopt, streamlined process that brings as much value as possible to everyone involved. The trend to put people first has sparked the new age of HR objectives and tech has ensured solutions are available to cover every base.

Related Article: How 3 Companies Benefited by Changing Performance Management

HR Analytics Emerged

Given that HR has moved from a strictly operational function to a more strategic one, HR professionals have started to show increased interest in using HR analytics to improve organizational culture and processes. Even though not every HR team out there has employed this practice, HR analytics has become a hot topic in the industry over the last few years. Research from 2017 stated that 69% of companies were integrating data to build people analytics database.







Implementing software that provides HR professionals with accurate and insightful analytics allows them to explore how employees are performing in the company, track turnover rates, calculate engagement percentiles and much more. This helps them make better informed decisions that impact the company positively. About 81% of developed analytics organizations report at least one HR analytics project with a proven business impact.

Some of the key benefits of HR analytics include cloud migration and storage of data, improving employee experience, more accurate employee insights, improved training processes, reducing turnover rates and more.

Data-informed decisions help when dealing with employee satisfaction, retention, acquisition of top talent, culture and everything in between. Google’s People Operations team has been using People Analytics to tailor different aspects of its people processes to fit its unique work culture.

In general, HR analytics can help you spot trends and patterns for different work-life aspects that you might have never noticed before. This can prove itself really useful especially in cases where you would be able to prevent crisis and or when you would like to improve company morale, retention, engagement and everything in between.

Related Article: Are People Analytics the Answer to Your Employee Engagement Woes?

HR's Evolution Continues

The booming technological development over the last decade has impacted every industry, including HR. The results weren't limited to the exciting new software that made jobs and lives easier.

New tech — in part — prompted a transformation of the HR role. From recruitment and performance to analytics, the responsibilities and impact attributed to the HR role shifted. The gradually modified HR role now spans beyond administrative tasks and embraces a more operational nature. Technological advancements support that change.

HR professionals should make use of the latest developments in tech to work smarter not harder. Depending on the HR maturity stage of each organization, goals, and needs will differ, and so will the tech solutions they could implement.