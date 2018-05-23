Having already invested in building an engaging digital workplace to drive employee productivity, many firms are looking closely at simple AI technology to heighten this experience even further.

From voice-activated search becoming the norm, to IoT devices making the leap from home to the office and the increasing use of AI and robotic process automation, the digital workplace landscape is changing into the intelligent workplace and it’s all about flexibility and integration here on out.

By 2020, Gartner predicts over 50% of medium to large enterprises will have deployed product chatbots. Further, IDC forecasts global spending on cognitive and AI systems will grow to $19.1 billion this year, and grow to $52.2 billion by the end of 2021. Adding an AI layer to the digital workplace to spur intelligent transformation is expected to be one of the early areas of investment in the enterprise as companies push to use technology to further push worker productivity.

Why It’s (Finally) Time for the Intelligent Workplace

Many of us grew up watching Star Trek reruns as kids and marveled at the Starship Enterprise’s amazing technology-enabled workplace. While we can’t yet beam ourselves physically from one location to another, a lot of that once impossible-seeming technology has become a reality in most of our day-to-day lives.

We have digital assistants that respond to our voice commands. We have smartphones and other handheld devices we can use to enable and disable a range of chores or manual activities — from shopping to closing our blinds, to ordering up a dog walker when we’re stuck working late.

Today’s top talent has come to expect their workplace to have these same capabilities. In many cases, they’d prefer to text a digital assistant to ask an employee benefits questions rather than pick up the phone and bother their HR manager. We’re used to technology enabling self-service in our day-to-day life — and AI makes that level of agency possible in the workplace.

Benefits of The Intelligent Workplace

When an organization adopts an intelligent workplace platform, they see a number of immediate benefits, including:

Improved employee morale - Employee self-service powered by AI frees up your employees for tasks only a human can do which in turn makes them more engaged in their work

- Employee self-service powered by AI frees up your employees for tasks only a human can do which in turn makes them more engaged in their work Increased worker productivity - No more submitting a project request and waiting for someone to get around to replying to it. The intelligent workplace streamlines and automates repetitive processes.

- No more submitting a project request and waiting for someone to get around to replying to it. The intelligent workplace streamlines and automates repetitive processes. Enhanced data security - With hacking and identity theft an ongoing concern around the globe, the intelligent workplace has built-in safeguards that make it less likely sensitive data falls into the wrong hands or gets accidentally exposed by employees.

- With hacking and identity theft an ongoing concern around the globe, the intelligent workplace has built-in safeguards that make it less likely sensitive data falls into the wrong hands or gets accidentally exposed by employees. Reduced operational costs - Automating repetitive tasks, especially in the IT function, can add up to significant annual savings.

In addition to these benefits to the enterprise, the intelligent workplace also offers several benefits for its employees.

The Intelligent Workplace Has Analytics at Its Core

With the legacy intranet, it’s been difficult to track how employees are using it in the course of their work. This, in turn, has led to intranet decisions being made based primarily on a small dataset, lengthy testing, and the development team’s assumptions. And these assumptions have oftentimes led to adoption issues.

Digital workplace adoption traditionally has been difficult because it’s expensive or impossible to truly see how employees are using the intranet. But analytics are built-in to intelligent workplace solutions like LiveTiles’, understanding that the biggest challenges facing enterprise software is that companies struggle with I) sustained user adoption II) getting the most of out of their investment and III) determining ROI.

With this capability, you will access to highly visual analytics and heat maps that can analyze user engagement with intranet portals or digital workplaces, including where users are interacting with, and how frequently they use the workspace. AI can then even this interpret this data and usage patterns to provide proactive design suggestions that help you refine the UX. This, in turn, allows you to evolve your digital workspace based on data — not opinions.

AI That Gives Every Employee A Virtual Assistant

Pretty much everyone has wanted an extra pair of hands or another hour in the day to get through a crunch time at work. With an intelligent workplace, anyone in your organization can use AI to build digital assistants — like chatbots — that they can train and delegate tasks to.

This is ideal for repetitive tasks across the organization like scheduling meetings, replying to frequent requests for static information, filling out forms, etc. But it’s also helpful for specialized resource-intensive functions such as HR.

For example, a recruiting manager can create multiple chatbots to assist with sorting through incoming resumes, identifying passive candidates to reach out to, and keeping job applicants updated on the status of their application submission. Hiring managers can use chatbots to ensure every new hire gets trained in the same core set of areas — all with the click of a mouse.

And the best part is smart tools like LiveTiles Bots allow you to do this with no coding required. Anyone on the team can create a personalized AI assistant to automate their recurring tasks by simply dragging and dropping in the abilities you need it to perform.

You need every advantage to win the war for talent. Building an intelligent workplace can empower employees to tailor how they manage their work whenever and wherever they are.