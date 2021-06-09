HR software maker Hibob acquired Cassiopeia, a San Francisco-based startup that uses AI to analyze team communication and collaboration patterns, to bolster its analytics capabilities and support remote and hybrid work models, the companies announced on June 3. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
New York City-based Hibob’s core software product, bob, is a human resources management system used by mid-sized companies to manage their HR function, including time and attendance, compensation and benefits, performance management, onboarding and collaboration. Customers include Draft Kings, Fiverr, Zenjob, VaynerMedia and Shell affiliate Newmotion.
"As we plan to leverage Cassiopeia's technology and embed it into our people analytics capabilities, we are giving our platform an advantage over other HR technologies, and helping our existing and future customers improve communication, collaboration, and work-life balance for their hybrid and remote teams," said Hibob co-founder and CEO Ronni Zehavi in a press release statement.
Survey data collected by Cassiopeia showed that 77% of managers struggle with managing their teams remotely and 66% of remote employees have difficulty with work-life balance, collaboration and motivation.
"This past year has shown us that many companies lack the tools and insights needed to make sure everyone is engaged and feeling supported," said Cassiopeia co-founder and CEO Shiran Yaroslavsky in the press release statement. "HR technology is rapidly configuring to suit the needs of the modern workplace — where people analytics is now crucial in supporting both strategic company decisions and relationship building among dispersed, flexible teams.”
Cassiopeia co-founders Tomer Laszlo, Maayan Lahav and Yaroslavsky will join Hibob, with Yaroslavsky taking over as head of Hibob’s product management in North America.
The deal followed the announcement in May that Hibob had struck a strategic partnership with SmartRecruiters, a San Francisco-based recruitment software company, to streamline new hire onboarding.
