Last week, digital workplace news brought in the readers and many of you were also interested in what it takes to create a stand-out personal brand.
Check out the remaining articles you might have missed throughout the week.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Extra, extra! SharePoint Online released the preview version of SharePoint 2019, Dropbox filed for a not-so-secret IPO, Igloo raised $47 million, Facebook introduced a new algorithm and more news.
- Building a personal brand is not as easy as one might think. Here are six tips for building a good, no, great personal brand (without risking sounding ‘salesy’).
- Artificial Intelligence is, well, becoming more intelligent. Here are seven types of jobs that A.I. could overtake in the near future.
- ”Provide a strong employee experience and your customer experience will benefit.”
- Do you know what edge computing is? It’s a game-changer. Dig deeper with this article.
- NRF’s Big Show just dropped some insights as to the future for retail. Takeaways include influencers are key, mobile chat responsibilities, and more.
- Instagram is having a moment. Business are doing well by sharing content using Instagram. But what happens when your brand doesn’t produce visual content?
- Does your company need a chatbot? Here is one evaluation approach to help you make an informed decision.
- Nielsen Norman Group released its annual intranet awards report this month; take a deep dive into each of the 10 winners.
- Here are five common GDPR mistakes and pitfalls (and how to address them).
