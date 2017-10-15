Experts say that laughter is associated with a range of benefits including: lower blood pressure, reduced stress hormone levels, triggering the release of hormones, producing a general sense of well-being and improves a sense of connectedness if shared with others. So go ahead and laugh in the workplace (however, don't be the guy with the hump day joke. Nobody wants to be the guy with the hump day joke.)
While you’re working on your perfect punch line for Monday’s meeting, I’ve got you covered with a quick recap of what you missed last week on CMSWire.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- CMSWire’s Dom Nicastro caught up with 11 MarTech vendors on their GDPR compliance plans (the May 2018 deadline is fast-approaching)
- For those contemplating a Documentum exit strategy, this article has your back
- Are you customers top of mind during product design? If not, you may want to change that because ”... focusing on opportunities to impact customer experience during the design stage of a product’s life cycle remains a vital but overlooked aspect for many organizations”
- While we’re on the topic of customer experience, machine learning is said to increase revenue and improve CX by enhancing an organization’s ability to support complex decisions, forecasts and optimizations
- Thinking inside of the box, San Francisco-based Box unveiled Skills and the related SDK, Skills Kit. Included: image recognition, audio transcription/analysis and video indexing
- So, Gartner got bored of enterprise content management and ditched that term like like it’s hot. Instead, Gartner named three Content Services Platform leaders: Microsoft, OpenText and Hyland Software
- I would love to know your thoughts on this: creating a mobile-first digital workplace?
- Analytics play a crucial role in digital experiences: six experts weigh in on the marriage of the two
- ”Intranets continue to provide value and are surprisingly easy to evolve by taking (comprehensive solutions, integration, task-based information architecture and mobility) into account to create a digital workplace.”
OK, you. Go have the best week filled with laugher and low stress and team bonding. Take care.