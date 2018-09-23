Our office has been abuzz this week about the recent Adobe acquisition of Marketo. (Pssst. You can get more info on the deal here and here.) Apart from that, our we dug deep into Office 365 Planner use cases and debated whether or not AWS has too much power over how the internet runs. In case you missed it, you can catch up on these articles and much more in our weekly round up of top articles, resources and events, below.
Office 365 Planner: An Unsung Gem in Collaborative Task Management
By Sam Marshall | Sept. 18, 2018
Examples and use cases of how you can make the most of Planner.
Should CIOs Consider AWS Alternatives?
By Kaya Ismail | Sept. 18, 2018
Are we becoming too reliant on Amazon to keep the rest of the internet healthy?
Digital Transformation Is an Ongoing Process
By Lisa Croft | Sept. 18, 2018
“No matter the initial reason an organization begins digital transformation, one thing is certain: it’s never a one-and-done project.”
Trusting Watson: Will IBM's Artificial Intelligence Moves Repair Bad PR?
By Nicholas McQuire | Sept. 19, 2018
IBM is countering over a year's worth of bad PR by improving the trust and transparency of its AI offerings, doubling down on its promise to be better data stewards and more.
The Next Step for Enterprise UX: Cross-Application Usability
By Rasmus Skjoldan | Sept. 17, 2018
Software integration shouldn't end at the data layer — it should extend across the entire user experience.
- Understanding the Difference Between Employee Experience and Engagement
By David Roe | Sept. 20, 2018
Employee engagement is largely focused on the workplace, productivity and enablement of workers. Experience is wider, encompassing the human behind the work.
What's the Difference Between a CRM and a CDP? And Why You Should Care
By Dom Nicastro | Sept. 20, 2018
Marketers should have a clear understanding of each, including their limitations and benefits.
Watch These 4 Areas to Ensure Your Customer Experience Is Improving
By Matthew Bieber | Sep 17, 2018
#1. Net promoter score (NPS)
James McDermott: 'Digital Marketing Is at a Crossroads'
By China Louise Martens | Sep 18, 2018
“All the data in the world won’t help you if you don’t use it the right way.”
Does It Matter Which Customer Experience Metric You Choose?
By Alyona Medelyan | Sep 18, 2018
Focus on getting deep insights and taking action on them.
Featured Events
- September 24 — Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
- September 26 — Tweet Jam: The Metrics of Customer Experience Success #DXChat
- September 27 — [CMSWire Webinar] Digital Transformation Approaches Are Flawed
- October 3 — [CMSWire Webinar] Web Content Management Strategies
- November 12 — CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2018