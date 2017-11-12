Do you enjoy a good debate? If so, read on. This week on CMSWire we debated what it would take for blockchain to take off and whether or not businesses should add yet another role to their C-suite: namely, a Chief Employee Experience Officer.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Blockchain has swept up to the top of the buzzword bingo pile, but still suffers from a clear use case. When will blockchain find its killer app?
- Chief Employee Experience Officers: human resources under a new guise? Read and find out.
- An abundance of choice can lead to paralysis. Find out why this rule also applies to the glut of collaboration tools in the workplace.
- Sure, the internet of things lets our refrigerator remind us when we need to buy milk, but along with the conveniences, the IoT brings with it a number of challenges.
- Focus, emotional intelligence and a willingness to take risks: just a few of the characteristics it takes to be a leader in the tech world today.
- 2017 has been an exciting year in the world of community platforms and 2018 is shaping up to be more of the same. Read up on the forces changing the face of the community management space.
- Do you want to know a secret? Analytics and data help, but the secret sauce in any marketing team's efforts is thinking like an editor.
- It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing. And an intranet doesn't have that swing if it isn't aligning your workplace collaboration and communications.
