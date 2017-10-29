In case you missed it (ICYMI) last week on CMSWire, chatbots — in the workplace and in customer experience — were top of mind on the site. Also of interest, OpenText responded to criticisms of its commitment to Documentum. Here’s your recap of our top articles to allow you to run into next week with confidence and knowledge:
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Will we be disappointed in the future following our excitement for workplace chatbots today? Outlook hazy
- OpenText’s handling of its Documentum buy came up earlier this month. This week Stephen Ludlow, senior director of Enterprise Product Marketing at OpenText, responded to the concerns
- ”GET ME TALENT!” says the digital transformation recruiter. Read up on the latest “Constellation Research 2017 Digital Transformation Study”
- Marketers! Tune in here for Arjen van den Akker’s take on the role AI and machine learning will play in content creation
- Here are your key steps for GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) readiness. Use these and you’ll feel like the process is as easy as (1-2-3-4-5) pie
- Before you pull a Dr. Evil from Austin Powers by saying “Send in the Chatbots!,” be sure to consider: why you want to implement them, will all of your customers benefit from it and how the shift from chatbot to live agent will go
- Think of it this way: if the digital workplace is Earth, the intranet is the sun. Intranets have proven themselves to belong at the very core of long term digital workplace strategy
- Whaaaaat? Blockchain can offer loyalty programs?
- As if the advertising industry hasn’t seen enough change, machine learning is the latest to disrupt the field. Here’s how to take the leap
- As in most things, you need a solid foundation to build a customer experience platform. Here’s your brick by brick guide on building a DX platform
Have a safe and fun Halloween week, everyone! I hope it’s spooktacular.