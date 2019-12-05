PHOTO: Croissant

It takes a village. This adage usually refers to child care but can be applied to just about almost any team-oriented category of work — even application development. And as with any team, being able to draw from different experiences and backgrounds often garners the best results. Technology works better when it reflects how a multitude of people think, communicate and work.

But application development is usually confined to those formally trained in coding. When organizations rely too heavily on their coding teams to plan and develop applications, this can limit the points of view represented in the final product, not to mention the inherent time-to-market delays resulting from the demands and scarcity of coding experts.

Adopting a low-code approach breaks down the barriers of traditional code. By using visual models, business and IT can better collaborate to ensure the software solves the problem it was intended to solve. What’s more, it ensures a diversity of perspectives are built into applications. And with the low-code market predicted to reach $53.4 billion by 2024, businesses are seeing proven value in incorporating these services into their workflows. Enabling more staff to have a hand in application development guarantees diverse perspectives are incorporated into the tools employees are using day in and day out.

Citizen Developers Combine Multiple Perspectives for the Best Solution

Now anyone can participate in the application development process, and business people have a more direct hand in creating applications for their own job functions or that of their stakeholders and customers. These “citizen developers” can develop new ideas on their own for how technology solutions should function to achieve their goals. By eliminating the need for fluency in programming languages, employees have the ability to contribute to crucial IT projects, which ensures better productivity and business results.

Many businesses initially turn to low-code as a cost-saving method, but after seeing it in practice, realize the many ancillary benefits, including:

Empowering business people to develop and improve their apps: People working directly with specific applications often have the strongest and most helpful insights into how to improve the software since they’re closest to the solutions and use them on a regular basis. Low-code gives them the opportunity to incorporate their strategic vision directly in the app and not have to work through a coder middleman. Now business people can improve their apps themselves while allowing skilled developers to spend more time contributing to higher-value work. Infuse greater efficiency and agility: Businesses today are under pressure to develop new apps at a faster rate to react to rapidly changing marketing dynamics. Meanwhile, app dev teams are overloaded with work and constrained by a limited number of available coders and developers. Low-code application development platforms bridge the skill gaps between developers and non-developers so everyone can move faster and seize new opportunities. Cross-team collaboration: Of course, citizen developers and IT staff still need to collaborate to bring the software over the finish line. But low-code eases the friction between these two groups by enabling better collaboration in a common language that everyone understands. This ensures applications take core rules and processes into account that put them in compliance, confirming they meet stakeholder needs and are ready for deployment and ongoing maintenance. Simply put, everyone benefits from greater productivity.

Stay Ahead of the Game With Low-Code Platforms

An industry is only as diverse as the perspectives of its staff. Low-code can help businesses stay up to speed with constant market disruption, bringing all the staff’s points of view into their software. When different teams with varying perspectives join forces to combat the rise in digital disruption, it can help businesses stay up to speed with continuous development and innovation.

Enabling better collaboration and agility is something most businesses are consistently working towards, yet may not have the tools and resources to achieve. Deploying low-code platforms can help businesses stay competitive in their respective markets. Siloed approaches to technology development lead to unnecessary hurdles that can impede success and prevent businesses from realizing their digital transformation goals. When an organization values the diverse opinions of each of their employees and arms them with the development tools they need, they’ll truly realize the benefits of a collaborative approach.

