Congratulations, you’ve made the business case for your intranet and your executives have given the green light to implement. Your company has officially taken one of its first steps in its digital transformation journey, unlocking a new, necessary range of functions critical to staying competitive in today’s business landscape.

But just because you have these new potential capabilities does not mean the battle is over.

Gartner predicts global IT spending will grow 6.2 percent this year, which means your competitors are likely investing in the latest and greatest tech to keep an edge on you.

You’ve talked the talk, and now it’s time to walk the walk and demonstrate the ROI of your intranet — and fast. Management will expect to see results, and keeping them happy about their purchase can mean more budget to expand the intranet’s capabilities and keep you ahead of the competition.

Here are six common KPIs that ensure your implementation is meeting its needs:

User Adoption - At its core, this KPI measures how much your team is accessing your intranet. There are several metrics to watch for that can ladder up to this, the easiest of which include:

Number of unique users Unique visits Pages visited by users If you work for a global organization, you could also track user location to assess whether certain regions are leveraging the resources at a higher rate than others. The benefit of the above metrics is they are simple to track and can point you toward ways to increase adoption. For example, by assessing the pages that are being most used, you can tailor additional content of a similar style/purpose to build on the success of those highly visited pages. And if you see certain regions not leveraging the intranet, you can increase communication with those teams, calling out key resources, to encourage a higher adoption rate.

- Taking adoption to the next level, this KPI can drill down on how active your users are. Track the number of comments and posts on collaborative pages on your intranet, and check how many users have completed their profiles. This type of engagement goes beyond passive views into a realm where your employees are willing to engage with the intranet. You can also note the cadence of activity from unique users — consistent user activity from a larger number of users is a better indicator of intranet success than sporadic bursts of posts from only a handful of your team. Productivity - Intranets are especially valuable in that they can host workflows, and the time taken to complete those workflows can be tracked. This way you can track whether the intranet has increased productivity from when you were on your older system. As a benchmark to work towards, McKinsey Global Institute found a 20 to 25 percent increase in productivity in companies that adopted social technologies like intranets. This may be the most appealing stat for your management team. Time is money, and the less time your team is taking to complete tasks, the more time they have to complete other tasks, expand services and benefit customers.

Email Volume - Adobe found that people spend 6 hours a day checking and responding to emails — something an effective intranet can significantly slim down. While similar to the productivity KPI, measuring this will take coordination with your IT team to quantify how many emails your organization is managing to set as your benchmark. Ideally, you will see a decrease in emails as you transfer materials such as company announcements, messaging and news to your intranet instead of sending them as one-off emails. Additionally, as team members learn how to navigate the intranet, they can access key resources that otherwise would have required an email exchange to request those resources be shared.

- An “Employee Net Promoter Score” (eNPS) assesses how willing a company’s employees are to recommend the company as a great place to work. Although there are obviously a number of elements that affect this score, a comprehensive intranet can address several of the top reasons employees leave their jobs. An intranet can address common company issues such as poor communication and information hoarding that can make employees unhappy and lead employees to leave. User Satisfaction - In addition to the above metrics, it’s crucial you invite feedback from your team on ways to improve their intranet experience. A well-crafted survey can add quantitative and qualitative metrics to provide additional background on your KPIs and how to improve them. Include questions that identify gaps in knowledge regarding what exists in the intranet, ask what features are most used and why, and see what users would like to see in future updates or functionalities. If you take the feedback seriously and begin to make changes, you’ll likely see an increase in all of the above KPIs.

While by no means an exhaustive list, these KPIs can be a great starting point for you to convey the success of your intranet. Find a cadence that works best for your management — whether it is monthly, quarterly or biannually — to revisit your results and compare over time.

You’ve made a huge leap by implementing your intranet, now is the time to show your management team its full potential.