Business person creating an application using a low-code development platform PHOTO: Unsplash

Mendix, a low-code application development with Siemens Business, has announced the general availability of Mendix 9. Labelled an all-in-one low-code platform, this current iteration of the platform extends the core low-code principles of abstraction and automation to data integration, artificial intelligence, workflow, process automation.

According to the findings of a survey by McKinsey, the pandemic and its coming aftermath have incentivized companies globally to accelerate their digitization initiatives by three to four years and their digitally enabled products by seven years.

“Mendix 9 is a significant and important leap for Mendix and Siemens,” said Mendix CEO Derek Roos in a press statement. “We continue to push the envelope not just for enterprise-grade low-code, but for enterprise digitalization overall, regardless of platform. Providing a comprehensive platform for intelligent process automation, democratizing access to data resources, applying AI to development — these are the capabilities that enterprises need to address their mandate for rapid development of digital capabilities.”

The Mendix 9 platform features the following developer tools:

Workflow Editor: With a drag-and-drop interface, Workflow Editor aims to bring the features of low-code to process automation. Business users and developers can visualize business processes and design and build workflows that incorporate human, automated actions and relevant logic. These workflows can then be delivered to users as standalone tools, or as part of larger Mendix-based solutions.

Mendix Data Hub: By exposing internal and external data resources to appear as if they are local, they can be incorporated into applications via a drag-and-drop interface. This capability should allow both citizens and professional developers to locate and use the correct data for their applications via a curated catalog that enables IT to maintain control over data access and use.

Native app or PWA: With Mendix 9, developers can choose the mobile solutions that fit their mobile strategy. Native mobile applications built with the React Native framework, or a progressive web app (PWA) option are accessible to users on any mobile platform without need for an app store intermediary.

Control Center: The new Control Center in Mendix 9 gives IT managers centralized oversight over the entire Mendix landscape — users, applications, and resources.

AI Performance Bot: The developer’s intelligent assistant ensures apps follow design and performance best practices by automatically identifying anti-patterns and provides recommendations for fixes, or the option to resolve quickly with automatic refactoring. Visual Conflict Resolution enables easy resolution of differences and merging of changes when large teams of developers work in numerous parallel branches.

Additionally, one of the key features of Mendix 9 is an update to Atlas, the Mendix UI Framework. Atlas 3.0 works to provide a default design system for web, native mobile, and PWA. Plus, the Mendix UI Kit equips designers to work in Mendix development teams using their preferred tools including Figma and Sketch.