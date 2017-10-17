Nintex released a new workflow app to cut out the manual processes surrounding document collaboration in Box PHOTO: Susanne Nilsson

Nintex has deepened its partnership with Box by introducing a new workflow app that improves Box cloud content management capabilities.

In a statement from the Bellevue, Wash.-based workflow automation software provider, Nintex stated the new Nintex Workflow for Box app allows users to create, customize and automate processes within Box environments.

The new app connects Box to the Nintex Workflow Cloud to build content-centric processes. The company created the app to support the growing demand for cross-departmental workflow and content automation.

According to the company, this is the first app that can automate workflows, document generation, forms and process intelligence within the Box platform.

It also marks Nintex’s entry into a third major ecosystem, following similar partnerships with SharePoint and Salesforce.

Why Bring Automation Into Box Now?

Box has been offering businesses collaboration and file sharing capabilities for over a decade now.

However, as San Francisco-based Box moved beyond its file sync and sharing origins and into the cloud content management arena, the need to automate the business processes involving documents grew. Matt Fleckenstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Nintex explained, “Most of these processes involve multiple groups of people and departments and require leverage data from various systems to enable document rich scenarios such as contract lifecycle management, proposal creation and review, or the management of field service issues.”

“For most business scenarios, the processes involved in document creation and collaboration remained largely manual, requires paper forms to be completed and data entered, documents to be emailed out for e-signature, or humans to run around and compile a proposal," he continued.

Nintex Box Workflow App

The new Nintex Workflow for Box app enables companies to move beyond file syncing and sharing, to create document-based workflows inside Box.

Five additions in particular make this possible:

Workflow: Drag-and-drop capabilities to create sophisticated processes with content in Box

Drag-and-drop capabilities to create sophisticated processes with content in Box Doc Generation: Data-driven document generation bringing together form data and line of business data with content and metadata from different sources

Data-driven document generation bringing together form data and line of business data with content and metadata from different sources Forms: Design dynamic, modern web and mobile forms that simplify the process from data capture to action

Design dynamic, modern web and mobile forms that simplify the process from data capture to action Mobile: Enables building process-focused mobile apps to support content creation, distribution and management

Enables building process-focused mobile apps to support content creation, distribution and management Process Intelligence: Offers actionable insights into impact of automated content-centric workflow.

The company states the app makes it possible for line of business workers to automate, analyze and optimize their own content processes without writing code or waiting on IT. This is done through a drag and drop interface which automates content processes for assets stored in Box.

Fleckenstein sees the release as a response to three factors dominating the future of work, notably intuition, integration and intelligence.

Intuition complements the growing trend for no code solutions. But to automate the long tail of business processes, Fleckenstein noted solutions need to be intuitive enough for line of business workers. Low code no longer cuts it, no code solutions are the answer according to Fleckenstein. "Our philosophy is that if you have to resort to writing code, then we have failed."

Secondly, enterprises want workflows to integrate with tools already in use, instead of having to toggle back and forth between applications.

Finally, process intelligence is increasingly playing a key role in optimizing business processes. Given that you can’t optimize what you don’t measure, it is imperative for business users to have visibility into the efficacy and efficiency of their business processes to identify where automated processes bog down.

Nintex With Box

This is not the first joint project for Box and Nintex. Last February, Nintex deepened its partnership with a number of vendors including Adobe, DocuSign, Dropbox, Microsoft, Salesforce as well as Box.

Since the February announcement, Nintex has provided connectivity with Box’s cloud content management solutions to support workflow and content automation.

Despite this, Fleckenstein claims that Box, to date, has not had strong workflow support. Organizations wanting to use Box have been forced to either find an independent, non-integrated tool or to maintain legacy on-premises workflows to support this move. Box is addressing this in two ways.

“While Box announced during BoxWorks that next month it is shipping Box Relay, a simple task automation solution that they announced more than a year ago, given that most business processes are anything but simple and involve multiple departments and multiple systems like EFSS, CRM, ERP, Box is partnering with Nintex,” Fleckenstein added.

Fleckenstein concluded with a promise of more releases to come during Salesforce's Dreamforce conference. “Look for us to double down on the Salesforce ecosystem and bring all of our capabilities — workflow, forms, intelligence, and document generation — to Salesforce,” Fleckenstein said.