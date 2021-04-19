PHOTO: AVAKAphoto

Oracle has announced Oracle Journeys, a new platform that aims to deliver a more intuitive, personalized, and streamlined employee experience within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

Oracle Journeys is meant to help organizations create a one-stop shop for employees as they navigate all aspects of work and complete complex tasks. The new capabilities should enable HR teams to create, tailor, and deliver step-by-step guidance to walk employees through events as diverse as onboarding, having a baby, returning to the workplace, launching a new product, or growing their career.

Oracle joins the growing list of big software companies making employee experience a key part of product strategy. Microsoft debuted Viva, the company's new employee experience platform in February, and SAP SuccessFactors has been honing its approach to what it calls human experience management.

Experience is the currency of the new economy for both customers and employees, according to a recent Reworked article, with Qualtrics and ServiceNow teaming up to combine efforts to streamline employee and customer experience. “Empathy at mass scale is the business differentiator of the 21st century,” said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott.

Dell Technologies Announces Planned VMware Spin-Off

Dell Technologies announces the planned spin-off of its 81% equity ownership interest in VMware. The transaction will result in two standalone companies positioned for growth in the data era. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to certain conditions, including receipt of a favorable IRS private letter ruling and an opinion that the transaction will qualify as generally tax-free for Dell Technologies shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Dell Technologies and VMware will enter into a commercial agreement that will preserve the companies’ unique and differentiated approaches to the co-development of critical solutions and alignment on sales and marketing activities. VMware will continue to use Dell Financial Services to help its customers finance their digital transformations.

Upon completion of the spin-off, Michael Dell will remain chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, as well as chairman of the VMware board. Zane Rowe will remain interim CEO of VMware, and the VMware board of directors will remain unchanged.

CityWorks DC Joins National Tech Worker Apprenticeship Initiative

CompTIA and Maher & Maher, partners in a new national apprenticeship initiative designed to diversify and expand the technology workforce across America, announced that CityWorks DC has joined the skills and career building effort.

CityWorks DC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people growing up in the District of Columbia secure meaningful work that can support a family, build personal wealth and drive economic growth in the region.

CompTIA and Maher & Maher were selected by the U.S. Department of Labor to lead this apprenticeship initiative and grow the number of workers trained and certified to fill high-demand tech positions, especially groups that are under-represented in the tech workforce, including women, people of color and individuals with disabilities.

The Labor Department has approved National Guideline Standards for Registered Apprenticeship Programs in three entry-level job roles – tech support specialist, network support specialist and cybersecurity support technician. These three job roles, with others to follow, form the basis for the CompTIA Apprenticeship for Tech framework.

For more information on the program visit CompTIA.org