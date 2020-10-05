Countless organizations have been disrupted thanks to the events of 2020, although the work continues for many others. Recent research suggests that shifting to remote work has made hiring easier. In a survey, more than two-thirds of respondents said they believed having a remote work option would make it easier to recruit top talent.(1)

Even amidst all the disruption, the goals of hiring haven’t changed much; companies still want their employees to be ready and able to contribute on the first day of work. While a best practice is to begin onboarding before the employee’s first day, with IT no longer right down the hallway, the onboarding experience must evolve. Since many departments have pivoted to remote work and are often hiring new employees without meeting them in person, IT and HR need new strategies to tackle the challenges of onboarding remorse workers.

In this new environment, what else does day-one employee readiness look like?

Internal Collaboration Is Essential To a Successful Onboarding Process

IT and HR professionals should work together to create a more seamless onboarding experience. New policies and workflows are needed that defines the equipment a new employee requires and outlines how that equipment will be delivered to an employee’s home. Checklists can help communicate exact needs between departments. When IT knows what each employee needs before they start work, they can make sure these tools are acquired, prepared and deployed before the new hire starts.(2)

Collaboration between departments is key to onboarding remote workers. According to research, more frequent and consistent collaboration between the IT and HR requires working together to integrate new hires more efficiently. By collaborating, IT and HR would be better able to determine the content, processes, systems and tools each new employee needs for day-one success. Through their partnership, IT and HR could track sentiment and engagement during onboarding and use metrics to make improvements to the process.(3), (4) By communicating between them and iterating along the way, IT and HR can streamline the onboarding process and adapt it to suit these times.

Employees Shouldn’t Have To Wait for Their Setup

The most successful onboarding doesn’t start on an employee’s first day. Ideally, the IT department should be spinning up the process in the days (and possibly weeks) before an employee starts. IT needs to know the specific equipment the employee will need and should have a plan to have the equipment (with all its programs and accessories) available and ready for the employee to use on the first day. Everything should be set up and ready to use before the employee starts work.(5)

Enabling Day-One Readiness on Employees’ Device of Choice

More than half of all companies have bring-your-own-device policies, while three-quarters of employees use their personal devices for work.(6) The proliferation of remote work isn’t slowing down BYOD adoption, either. Letting employees use their own devices at work is a good practice for both new and existing hires. For new hires, giving them the option of using their own equipment enhances the employee experience. Having that option also allows for flexibility in case any company-supplied equipment doesn’t arrive in the mail by the time the employee is ready to start work.

Having a solid digital workspace strategy allows employees to be prepared to contribute from the first day of work on whatever device they choose. This could be their own machines, with access to a secure digital workspace, or through company-supplied equipment that has the digital workspace preloaded. Tools such as VMWare’s Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub allow for single sign on, which reduces the number of setups employees need to perform before they can access the tools they need.

Conclusion

Through preparation and collaboration, the IT and HR departments can ensure employees are ready with the tools they need for their job from the first day. Supporting employees during their initial onboarding assists an employee’s speed to competency, limits downtime and contributes to a positive employee experience.

Having an employee’s workspace set up and ready to go from the start does more than prepare the employee to be productive and immediately contribute to the team. It also demonstrates to the employee that the company is organized, focused and dedicated to employee success. When employees feel welcomed by all business lines, it does wonders for their productivity.

Learn how VMWare can support your company’s day-one employee readiness at vmware.com.

Sources

