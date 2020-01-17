For employees, providing two weeks notice is the accepted standard by which to leave a job with dignity and maintain a good relationship with a soon-to-be former employer.

But two weeks is almost never enough time for employers to handle all requisite offboarding tasks. Once an employee puts in their notice, the role has to be filled, knowledge sharing has to happen and the company needs to plan interim-term coverage. Rarely is 10 business days adequate to ensure all these transitional functions happen smoothly.

Of course, there’s plenty companies can do to keep talent around, from prioritizing company culture to leveling up soft benefits to bringing more transparency to compensation. Additionally, as my firm, Nintex found in a recent study of the Gen Z workforce, younger employees have a higher appreciation for company values, so companies should consider whether their core values are well-articulated.

However, the reality is that these efforts — while critical to maintaining employee happiness — won’t stop attrition in a flourishing candidate-driven market. Particularly in sectors like tech, the constant emergence of new startups is creating a steady stream of opportunity for young talent looking to quickly advance their careers.

Enterprises need to work within this framework, and I see a solution in more effective process mapping.

Process Mapping Makes 2 Weeks Notice More Manageable

When a company comprehensively maps and manages processes, the idea of two weeks notice becomes less intimidating, not only for the managers who must deal with the loss of key talent, but for the new hire who is rapidly coming up to speed and pick up where their predecessor left off.

The primary function of two weeks notice is to provide a reasonable time window during which the departing employee lays out their current and near-term responsibilities, and does their best to help teammates pick up the load, but it’s very rare that it affords enough time to source a replacement, get them onboarded and get them up to speed. For a company that doesn’t have its business processes completely mapped, the challenge is doubled. For those that do, it’s far easier to absorb the loss of an employee and rapidly get their replacement to productivity.

Laying the Groundwork for Process Mapping

However, achieving fully mapped-out and managed processes can present a formidable challenge for businesses across industries. Here are some steps all enterprises can take to lay the groundwork for complete control over their processes:

Spread process knowledge beyond operations and IT: Total process mapping demands total company buy-in. Without a frontline and cross-departmental workforce that’s educated about — and invested in — process management, enterprises won’t be able to deploy a process vision at scale. One of the most effective ways to spread process management knowledge is to establish a Center of Excellence comprised of cross-departmental stakeholders. Having a process mapping and management-focused CoE ensures that process decision-making extends beyond operations and IT to meet the needs of every department.

Provide your process experts with the right solutions: Having a great operations team is a critical enterprise step toward achieving complete process control and visibility. But even your most capable operational leaders can't be effective without tools that bring a process vision to life. By selecting the right third-party tool — one that's both intuitive to use and flexible to deploy — enterprises can bring needed simplification to what can otherwise be an onerous and difficult-to-manage process.

Make sure your tool is easy-to-use: To be effective, process mapping needs to involve everyone from the C-suite to the frontline. After all, your entry-level developer will have a better sense of her granular responsibilities than anyone else. Because of this, it's important for enterprises to consider tools that are easy enough to use that they can enable every worker to be a part of mapping processes.

From a recruiting and retention standpoint, the forecast for 2020 looks even more challenging. According to a recent Robert Half survey of technology leaders, nearly 100% say their company has growth plans this year.

For enterprises, that means the war for talent will rage on. And while creating a great workplace can boost retention, attrition is still inevitable. But enterprises that use process management to bring visibility and control to all the processes within their organization can maintain streamlined operations even in a climate where high turnover is the norm.

