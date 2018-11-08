PHOTO: Tim Bish

Allowing employees, contractors or freelancers to work remotely is a hotly debated issue with passionate views on both sides. Agile software development presumes or demands collocated teams, yet many companies outsource engineering. Can we run a collocated team if one or more developers or QA might be in the Ukraine, India, Chile, Serbia or another country?

Is Collocation All It's Cracked Up to Be?

Companies aiming for collocated teams believe that teammates must sit together for work to be most efficient. If there is a question, someone can turn to their neighbor, ask and get an answer. But can’t we do that just as easily using modern technologies? From Slack to texting to Zoom video calls, it’s no longer difficult to reach another human who is online and get information or clarification.

The fallacy of the collocation dream is that not everybody is immediately available. From endless meetings to lunch or other breaks, even your collocated teammate isn’t always sitting next to you.

Collocated teams share task boards and other physical representations of the work in progress. Modern online technologies can also replace our Post-It Notes and physical boards. Most project management software tools currently offer boards that contain moveable “cards.” These can be used identically to notes on the wall, minus the wasted paper.

Jobs Aren't Offering the Perks Workers Really Want

A 2013 survey by Robert Half asked 1,500 workers and 600 HR managers what employees wanted versus what their job offered them. Eighty-eight percent of workers wanted more flexible work schedules, 66 percent wanted a compressed workweek, and 55 percent wanted telecommuting.

With Forbes announcing that by 2020, 50 percent of the workforce will be remote and many will be freelancers, employers need to evolve with the times.

The Many Advantages of Remote Workers

Increase worker retention. If you might lose someone because of the commute, location, or something they’re juggling in their lives, a remote working situation could keep that worker. Worker retention is also beneficial to the company, who won’t lose that knowledge or spend time and money listing the job, interviewing, hiring, onboarding, training, etc.

Debunking Remote Work Myths

Companies have reasons and excuses ready to go when workers request to work from home, completely work remotely, or need more flexible time. These include:

Give It (Another) Try

Remote work, telecommuting, working from home, and flex time are the future for tech jobs. It’s what employees, contractors, and freelancers often prefer. It offers companies financial savings and better worker retention while attracting the best candidates regardless of their geographic location.

In the future, remote work might be as expected as that coffee machine.