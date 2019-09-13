It’s always hard to know what the best kind of enterprise content management system might be for your organization. There are literally dozens of them on the market covering all kinds of functionality and vertical. So what should you go for? How long is a piece of string?

There are many different reports that emerged every year that offer a definitive guide to ECM systems. There is the influential Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services – originally called Magic Quadrant for ECM until Gartner had a change of heart nearly three years ago — there is research for Forrester and the Nucleus Research Matrix. Without exception they are all put together by experts in the field and written from an enterprise point of view.

However, a new report from SoftwareReviews looks at ECM from the key perspective of the user. According to the 2019 Data Quadrant Award (subscription required), vendors who excelled in the SoftwareReviews user survey were not necessarily the most expensive or high-profile brands, but those that focus on helping their customers find and work with the content that’s important to them with a complete and seamless experience. There were six gold medalists. They include:

Alfresco ECM

Nuxeo ECM

M-Files ECM

Xerox

Box ECM

Laserfiche ECM

In an explanatory note, the company pointed out that today’s ECM solutions include process management, customer experience management, partner eco-system management and analytics functionality with increasingly user-friendly interfaces. ECM, the report reads, is a critical part of information management, involving strategies, methods and tools used to capture, manage, store, preserve and deliver content and documents related to organizational processes.

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually.

Oracle’s Video Management Addition With Kaltura

Redwood City, Calif.-based Oracle is back again this week, this time with news that New York Cite-based Kaltura has just entered an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partnership that will enable users of Oracle products also use Kaltura advanced video experiences.

In practical terms, this enables Oracle to add advanced rich media capabilities to its cloud products, including interactive video creation and editing, management, search, cross-platform video playback and engagement and intelligent media analytics.

Until now, Oracle customers had to use an external source for their video needs. Now customers will have access to an entire suite of native video tools (such as interactive video creation and editing, cross-platform video playback and video analytics) without having to leave the platform.

This will all be powered through Kaltura’s Video Platform-as-a-Service. The partnership will also see Kaltura’s video APIs made available within the Oracle Content and Experience Cloud Platform.

This is a pretty big deal for Kaltura and it happens at a key time in the history of Oracle. With Oracle in the process of turning all of its products into cloud services and applications, there was no way it was going to leave out the video components relevant to all of this. It also comes as Kaltura Cloud TV technology is being used to launch of Vodafone TV in Greece, Romania and Portugal, joining Spain and Italy.

The Vodafone service is a multi-country telco-grade TV service that relies on a single common cloud-based platform that allows Vodafone OpCos to launch the market-leading Vodafone TV service within their countries.

Kaltura was founded in 2006 with the goal of providing any and all kinds of video experiences to enterprises.. Now a technology leader in things like Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, the company has is developing its reputation as growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal.

Slack Expands Data Residency

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based Slack continues to spread its reach beyond the US, this time with the announcement that it is expanding its data residency into Europe so that it will be easier for Europe-based enterprises to use the app.

Under current regulations in Europe, personal data of customers and users needs to stay within very clearly defined geographical borders. In other words European data has to stay in Europe.

To overcome that Slack is starting to open data centers in Europe. Coming later this year, data residency will give global teams more control over where their data is stored. Frankfurt, Germany will be the first data region available outside of the United States, with more regions to follow.

The result is that user-generated data from Slack—including messages, posts, files and search—is stored at rest within a desired data region.

Moving forward, application-generated Slack messages and files will be stored in the same data region where user-generated messages and files are stored. The location of data from third-party apps your teams use with Slack is dependent on the application partner’s policies.

Octopai Releases Metadata Glossary

Elsewhere, Israel-based Octopai, which specializes in metadata management automation, is releasing its Automated Business Glossary, which uses machine learning to synthesize data across enterprises and provide one authoritative source for all business operations.

There are many other companies that offer this kind of management, but a lot of them depend on a considerable amount of manual imputing of data, which is time-consuming and error-prone.

The new glossary replaces this by creating a common language across all departments to provide business intelligence teams and other users with an easy-to-understand way to get all the information they need instantly.

That's not all it does, according to Octopai. Through automated collection of all data items and descriptions from physical, semantic, and presentation layers, Octopai can also refresh those glossaries, keeping them up-to-date and completely eliminating the need for manual work or implementation projects.

Everyone knows by now that your data is your wealth, but a lot of organizations don’t really look after it. The objective here is to make all organizational data accessible, understandable, searchable, and traceable in order to provide value. Many companies struggle with data management, juggling hundreds of disparate sources of data, all with different metadata tags, movement processes, and formats.

In order to utilize their data, business intelligence and analytics teams must commit months of manual labor to set up business glossaries to make their data usable by all departments. As a result, businesses end up compromising on the quality of their business glossary or go without. Octopai’s glossary, the company claims, does away with all that.

It also saves considerable time, effort, and money to manage risks associated with inaccurate data such as violations of compliance acts, like GDPR and CCPA. This is all very cool tech, which probably explains why Gartner included it in its Cool Vendor for Data Science and Machine Learning in 2018 (registration required). Lots more to see here.

Group.io Upgrades Employee Communication App

Finally this week, Mountain View, Calif.-based Groupe.io, which develops a mobile employee communication app, has launched a bunch of new features that use automation — Task Manager, Data Checklist and Biometric Authentication — to help enterprises with non-desk employees improve and streamline their daily workload.

The objective, according to Groupe.io, is to ensure enterprise-wide compliance, operations and security, as well as provide better insights on workforce management and increase overall productivity. They are particularly suited for large deskless workforces, including retail, hospitality and aviation verticals.

Unlike Slack and Facebook Workplace, Groupe.io’s new features serve different functions and are designed for+ specific departments within the deskless market.

Groupe.io claims to have already secured 50,000 users from companies in industries like retail, hospitality and aviation since they launched last fall, and plan to launch further features in the near future.