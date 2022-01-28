PHOTO: Вадим Пастух

Tango, a provider of cloud-based store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management software, has announced it has acquired AgilQuest, whch offers hybrid workplace scheduling. The transaction further extends Tango’s position in the real estate and facilities management space, according to Tango officials.

The acquisition brings together workplace management solutions and employee engagement and productivity. Tango officials say this will address the new requirements of hybrid work. The state of the workplace continues to fluctuate because of COVID-19. In 2021, 73% of full-time US workers returned to the office at least one day per week.

Tango, which offers a Tango Workplace platform, announced in December its acquisition of an equity investment from Berkshire Partners to accelerate both US and international growth.

“Optimizing the people to space equation in a rapidly changing environment is the new imperative for all companies operating in a hybrid workplace,” Pranav Tyagi, Tango’s president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. “Doing so improves employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention while delivering bottom-line results through higher space utilization and lower occupancy costs."

Tyagi said AgilQuest’s complementary solution provides a strategic extension of Tango’s reservations and resource scheduling capabilities.

"We’ve both focused on developing solutions that offer the greatest depth and breadth of capabilities in their respective categories, have cultivated highly experienced teams, and have proven, scalable solutions each with a track record of customer commitment," John Vivadelli, president and chief executive officer of AgilQuest, said in a press release. "Our customers will benefit from the true end-to-end solution that Tango offers.”

Last year, Tango officials said with more companies navigating their return to the office, they saw a demand for desk booking and room reservation tools. Tango Reserve is designed to allow employees to see where and when others will be in the office, reserve an appropriate space and navigate their workplace to meet with colleagues. It integrates with a space management tool, Tango Space, to help companies manage their space while learning, in real-time, how to achieve target utilization and optimization rates.