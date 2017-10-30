Top learning management systems for the enterprise PHOTO: Shutterstock

Simply making information available isn’t a sufficient way to nurture the knowledge of enterprise employees and affiliates. To truly educate your workforce, you’ll need a learning management system (LMS).

Whether it’s the customer service team or the sales department, every person associated with the company needs to have a strong grasp of the company’s products, services and the industry it operates in. But how exactly are enterprises deploying eLearning software?

What Is A Learning Management System?

A learning management system helps a brand build and organize eLearning experiences, enhance product and industry knowledge, comply with regulations and offer both internal and external corporate training with certification. Some brands may use an LMS to build learning initiatives aimed at their own employees. In other cases, the focus is on external learners, whether they be partners, affiliates suppliers, or customers.

Here are some more precise examples of where an LMS can provide real value to your business.

Sales Team Training: An LMS may be deployed to teach salespeople about products and services, and how to best present them to clients. This could be done via online courses, quizzes, instructor-led training (ILT) or gamification and leaderboards.

External Certification: Many software companies deploy an LMS to teach their customers and communities about their software, and how to best use it. This often comes with certification once the individual or company in question passes tests or attends a sufficient number of online classes.

Course Selling: Many learning management systems have eCommerce functionality, allowing companies to build, host and sell courses online to anybody interested in learning about their industry.

Data Collection: An LMS can be used to collect data from employees, partners and customers through quizzes and surveys.

As you can see, an LMS can have a number of use cases — so the only real question is, which learning management system suits your needs best?

Our list of 42 enterprise learning management systems should narrow down your search — especially since we’ve separated the cloud-based LMSs from the on-premise products.

Best Cloud-based Enterprise Learning Management Systems

Mindflash is an LMS built to educate external contractors, resellers and agents. With it, you can build courses in a variety of formats, deliver them to learners through desktop or mobile devices and tack real-time analytics.

With Litmos you can combine virtual, classroom, mobile, social and eCommerce functionalities to cater to in-house teams, external teams or customers. Learners can engage with courses, quizzes and instructor-led training through native apps for Android and iOS.

Docebo is another LMS that can cater to employees, external teams and customers. Users can build courses in formats including xAPI, SCORM and AICC, and learners can pose questions to subject matter experts within your organization to capture user-generated knowledge. That knowledge is then validated through peer-review, and shared across relevant teams.

Describing itself as a social learning platform, Academy LMS brings plenty of gamification and encourages knowledgeable employees to share their wisdom with others. eCommerce features can also be found. The platform can be totally customized, while administration rights and access levels can be delegated across the portal to give different experiences to different audiences.

LearnUpon serves up SCORM and xAPI course building to onboard new hires, contractors and temporary employees. The platform supports instructor-led training, webinars, eCommerce functionality, gamification, white labeling, and Salesforce integration.

With WizIQ, you can operate virtual classrooms, build online courses, serve tests and assessments and glean data from a built-in analytics engine. WizIQ is aimed at a few different verticals, including tutors and educational institutes.

Its enterprise features include mobile learning, interactive whiteboards, polling, screen sharing and breakout rooms.

Saba is an LMS that serves learners with personalized recommendations of classes, content and in-house experts. Collaboration and social learning is also fostered via groups that connect learners with each other and further material. Embedded web and video meetings are also supported.

Braidio is an enterprise learning management system that features collaborative conversations and interactive course content. The product prides itself on having easily exportable content, single-sign-on functionality, white labeling and built-in learner reporting.

Brightspace is geared towards both enterprises and educational institutions. It supports video content, personalized learning paths, mobile learning, virtual classrooms and analytics to measure learner success.

Latitude Learning helps brands deliver course catalogs, instructor-led training, eLearning courses, certifications and course subscriptions. On top of a built-in analytics engine, Latitude Learning also boasts user profiles, user permissions, stylesheet customization and the ability to operate in multiple languages.

This corporate LMS delivers white labeling, course building, eCommerce functionality, learning paths and reports. Absorb LMS also allows brands to accurately target groups of learners with the content personalized for them. According to the Absorb LMS team, that translates into, “higher rates of course completion, more voluntary learning, and better feedback for future learning objectives.”

iSpring enables employees to benefit from course content, tests and training sessions from desktop or mobile. Instructors can plan online courses, live trainings, workshops, and webinars efficiently. For example, you can send webinar invitations only to those students who have successfully completed a course; or, arrange a workshop only for those who attended all webinars.

This enterprise learning management system, “welcomes custom development projects”. It’s eCommerce ready, supports various course types (SCORM, xAPI, Video, Document, Webinar, Classroom and Blended) and can be white labeled.

This eLearning platform is SCORM and Tin Can (xAPI) compliant and supports course selling, video-conferencing, gamification, extensible user profiles and notifications. TalentLMS also provides file management, surveys and personalized learning paths.

Cornerstone Learning is part of the Cornerstone talent management system. It makes use of social learning features to encourage employees and partners to share knowledge. Brands use Cornerstone Learning to deliver training and certifications to their employees and partners. eCommerce features are included too, so you can sell outside of your organization.

Fuse touts itself as a “content management system first”, meaning that they’ve focused on making course and media management easy, as well as making personalization a possibility. The platform boasts built-in analytics, live video support and user-generated content.

Bridge is a full-blown talent management system with an LMS arm called Bridge Learn. Their product comes bundled with 20 generalized off-the-shelf courses, video courses, mobile learning, built-in analytics and social features to help learners share their wisdom.

Blackboard is an enterprise-grade LMS fit for educational institutes, government bodies and big business. The platform has a host of features that allow brands to get granular with the way they create deliver and track eLearning content. Other features include user profiles, gamification, active collaboration as well as DropBox and OneDrive integration.

Meridian enables brands to extend training programs to your external partners, customers, and resellers from desktop and mobile devices. You can white label it and make use of features Salesforce integration, built-in analytics and learner collaboration.

Learners can navigate Taleo Learn Cloud through a single platform for online, classroom, virtual, and on-the-job training, as well as assessments, blended learning, social learning and self-reported training. Brands can design personalized user experiences with complete control over all aspects of the user interface. Plus, they can track, manage and compile reports on all types of formal and informal learning.

LearnCore is an LMS with a sales team focus. On top of bite-sized courses, tests, quizzes and surveys, their "Pitch IQ" training feature seeks to improve verbal, written, presentation and demo skills for salespeople.

SCORM compliant ElcomLMS provides personalized learning paths, eLearning collaboration and eCommerce features. ElcomLMS also leans on Elcom’s overarching suite of products to provide a wider digital workplace come eLearning environment with social features and enhanced employee management.

According to the Grovo team, their platform “engages Millennial employees”. You can build courses from scratch, or draft in Grovo's library of bite-sized lessons on soft skills, management, policies & benefits and more.

Redware’s LMS offering consists of blended learning environments, career pathways and certifications. Learners also get a personalized experience, as Redware can display mandatory and suggested training only to the people who need it. Learners can also save their favourite content for future use.

If you’re looking for flexibility, Paradiso may be your winner. It integrates with over 100 third party applications and can be used in 75 languages. It’s fully customizable in terms of design and boasts gamification as well as eCommerce features.

Edume describes itself as a "microlearning solution" that engages workforces. The mobile-first platform specializes in onboarding employees and delivering sales training and product knowledge programs. Instructors can create microlearning courses, share company updates with learners and track learner progression.

With Totara you can build learning plans, conduct appraisals and manage segmented groups of learners within your organization. Native mobile apps keep employees learning on the move while Totara’s multi-lingual capabilities ensure none of your offices or frontline workers are left out.

Built atop of Liferay, Valamis is an easily integratable and customizable platform caters for employee, customer, partner and compliance training. It features gamification, rich HTML content authoring, certifications, learning paths and social mechanics like activity feeds, liking and commenting.

Administrate LMS is a mobile-friendly eLearning system that supports instructor-led training and blended learning. It's features include SCORM compliance, file management, and HD video streaming and multi-lingual support.

Dokeos LMS specializes in catering for industries with strict compliance regulations. The Dokeos eLearning Suite consists of a course builder, a PowerPoint course converter, a platform for live courses, a video portal, gamification features and an online store.

Wizdom is a SCORM and Tin Can (xAPI) compliant LMS with multi-lingual support, eCommerce features, UI personalization and an analytics system to keep track of learner progression.

This LMS supports and helps deliver eLearning and microlearning courses, videos, PDFs, Office documents to your employees and external partners. Agylia also boasts gamification and social features in a bid to keep learners engaged.

Matrix LMS boasts multiple languages, native mobile apps, gamification and a bunch of customization tools allowing brands to white label the product. Also on offer is a rules engine that helps carve out each learning path. Learners are enrolled into groups, awarded badges and are granted access to content depending on the rules set by the brand.

Kallidus is another talent management system with an LMS to offer as a standalone product. Kallidus Learn consists of "Netflix style" course cards, team leaderboards, mobile learning and low-code design customizations that let users build without getting into the code.

SilkRoad is a talent management system with a standalone LMS, SilkRoad Learning. With it, brands can manage physical and virtual classes, build learning libraries and give employees access to their own personalized learning portal full of content and metrics related to their own progress.

Best On-premise Corporate Learning Management Systems





First and foremost, Joomla LMS is not part of the Joomla! Project, it's a standalone product built and managed by other than Joomla!. That aside, JoomlaLMS is both a hosted and on-premise LMS featuring multi-language support, user permissions, user profiles, calendars and social collaboration features like forums.



JoomlaLMS also has a built-in analytics engine to help brands track learner activity and progress.

This SCORM and xAPI compliant enterprise LMS offers themes, plugins, a site builder, access to the source code and asset management. eFrontLearning also has eCommerce functionality with audience segmentation so you can personalize your course offerings. It comes as a SaaS and on-premise LMS.

Looking for a WordPress-compatible LMS? LearnDash fits the bill for educating workforces and selling online courses. It features multi-tier courses, drip-feed content, forums, timed quizzes and gamification.

SAP’s SuccessFactors LMS allows for automated assignment to reduce legal risk as well as blended learning environments. It also provides social collaboration features, goal management and learning environments for external partners.

Moodle is a veteran of the LMS industry. The open source LMS is widely used in the education sector, but many enterprises also adopt and adapt the software for their own use. It features personalized dashboards, calendars, file management, notifications and progress tracking.

IBM’s LMS offering is made up of knowledge sharing and social networking components. Learners can rate the learning content and share their comments with others. Learners also get a personalized experience with the ability to view their learning deadlines and education plans. Managers on the other hand can use Kenexa to send emails, assign learning tasks, see enrollments, create specialized learning plans and change the proficiency levels of employees based on their progress.

Supporting over 40 languages, NetDimensions is a SaaS and on-premise LMS with eCommerce functionality. Knowledge sharing and social features are all part of NetDimensions, and it leverages learning paths and automatic exemption rules to tailor those paths to each user.

The Ultimate List of Enterprise LMS

Whether you’re hunting for an on-premise or SaaS LMS, we’re confident you can find one to fit your needs in this list. Do you know of an enterprise LMS that deserves to be on this list? Let us know! Please leave a note in the comments below.