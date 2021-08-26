Courtesy Image, Trello.

Trello, a popular collaboration and workflow management software tool, aims to become more affordable with its launch of a new lower priced plan targeted at small and medium-sized teams, while adding low-code automation enhancements to its upgraded plan for larger teams. Companies use Trello to organize projects into card-based visual boards that allow users to see workflows at a glance.

The New York City-based company, acquired by tech giant Atlassian in 2017, announced the new plan, called Standard, on August 24. At $5 per user per month, the new plan is half the price of its Premium plan (formerly known as Business Class). Both options offer the same administrative controls and functionality, but the new standard plan includes features previously available only to premium customers, such as unlimited boards and advanced checklists that break down tasks with assignable owners and due dates. It also provides custom fields that allow for more context at a glance, including text, numbers, drop-down lists, checkboxes and dates.

Trello also announced that it was lifting its limit on automation commands, including Power Ups which connect to other apps such as Jira, Confluence, Slack, Google and Dropbox, as well as automations like Card Repeater, which puts regular tasks on repeat. It also added a feature that lets users write automation rules in-line rather than switching to Trello’s workflow orchestration dashboard.

Other improvements to usability include pre-filled automation commands and the ability to add commands to other boards.

These enhancements are part of growing effort to upgrade automations at Trello, which has more than 50 million users. Earlier this year, the company introduced new board views, card capabilities, and integrations for third-party data, building on a series of technical upgrades that began in 2018.

The changes come at a time of unprecedented demand for workflow management tools as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forces workers and employers to adopt remote, hybrid and flexible work arrangements. A Nemertes Research survey found almost half (45%) of enterprises plan to invest more in collaboration apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams. According to a Wakefield Research study commissioned by Slack, 78% of users believe their company’s collaboration platforms are “very important” to their work.

“Trello is easily the most powerful and configurable project management tool out there for free users. With this new Standard tier at $5, it also becomes one of the most affordable project management tools for teams. We wanted to make it easy for any team member to expense the solution that works for them, instead of needing to jump through hoops for procurement approval,” Trello cofounder and CEO Michael Pryor told VentureBeat via email. “In fact, most of the teams that use Trello today adopted it all on their own, without a directive from their company.”