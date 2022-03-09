Visier, a Vancouver-based people analytics provider, announced the launch of Visier People Cloud on March 1 in a press release. Visier People Cloud offers tools to aid executives in making better decisions that influence people-powered business performance.

"In the past, delivering this level of insight relied on the combination of multiple different pieces of technology, typically strung together by expert practitioners," said Ian Cook, vice president of people analytics at Visier. "Visier’s People Cloud automates, orchestrates and personalizes crucial people insights to hundreds of business users in ways that other technologies cannot.”

According to Cook, Visier collaborated with prominent practitioners in the field of people analytics to examine market difficulties throughout the sector and delve into the specific business challenges that clients encountered, which were enhanced by the 2020 pandemic and resulting workplace changes.

How People Analytics Helps Business Leaders Make Decisions

Visier People Cloud will assist business executives in three key ways, said Cook. It will help organizations:

Make educated decisions about their ability to meet business objectives, both current and future. Balance budget versus need for workers through permanent, conditional, gig and contract workers. Make people decisions that coordinate with the company's overall strategy.

Visier People Cloud will also benefit "people analytics leaders and CHROs who are unable to access the knowledge and resources to meet the rapidly growing demands of their business stakeholders," said Cook.

With this development, Visier is looking to bring data to bear more quickly for business actions by automating integration of data from any system via APIs and direct links and then personalizing the distribution of insights to business users. Visier's existing connections bring business data from numerous storage systems, such as Snowflake, automatically into the analytic modeling platform.

The goal is to serve up exactly what business leaders need at a time that's most relevant to them through AI-backed insights and event email triggers.

"Gone are the days of regularly reviewing a common dashboard," said Cook. "What you need to know about your business will be in your inbox when you need it."

What's Next for Visier

Visier, a privately held company, has received $216.5 million in funding since its founding in 2010, according to Crunchbase, and has 15,000 customers in 75 countries, including large enterprise clients Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, McKesson and Merck.

In August 2021, the company released Visier NOW, which included a retention focus service aimed at resolving problems surrounding employee retention during the Great Resignation. Visier NOW also offered guided diversity planning, designed to help businesses achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. Visier also partnered with enterprise learning platform Degreed in November 2021 to provide Degreed Intelligence, an analytics tool to visualize workers' skills and help organizations make development decisions.

Moving forward, Visier plans to release new product and service features four times per year, including products to personalize insights, make data integration processes more efficient and provide action-based information based on data from Visier's 15 million employee records.