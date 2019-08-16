WeWork’s parent company, The We Company, filed for an IPO, but the revenue picture isn't so rosy. We Co. reported that from 2016 through 2018, it had booming revenues that quadrupled to $1.82 billion — but also reported an annual loss of $1.61 billion. The company said it is worth as much as $47 billion in the private markets and wants to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion in the IPO. WeWork, which offers shared office spaces, said its platform spans 528 locations in 111 cities across 29 countries.

"We are reinventing the way people work and transforming the way individuals and organizations relate to the workplace," WeWork officials stated in their S1 filing. "Individuals and organizations turn to us directly to solve their workspace needs because of the value of our integrated solution — space, community, services and technology — and the scale of our global platform."

Slack Updates Enterprise Security Features

Slack has introduced a suite of new features to its Enterprise Grid product designed to give IT leaders more control over how their organization’s data can be accessed and shared in Slack. The updates will allow teams to work from anywhere with mobile apps "while maintaining compliance to industry and company-specific requirements," according to Slack officials. It will also limit which people and devices can access Slack and how Slack can be used, as well as allowing admins to select which features to use and customize how they’re implemented.

Slack said in the "near future" it will be adding session management controls to the admin dashboard. Admins will be able to define the maximum number of devices an employee can be logged into at one time.

Report: Unaligned Workers Are Pessimistic

Slack also teamed with GlobalWebIndex for a State of Work report, which asked workers what affects their working lives, and how important it is to feel aligned to their company.

If you're an "aligned worker," or those who report understanding their company’s vision, values and principles, you approach your work with an optimistic purpose. These people are more likely to focus on high-value business activities, according to the report's findings. About 90% of those workers know what success looks like and understand what they need to do to be successful.

On the flip side, unaligned workers, who don’t feel in sync with their company’s goals, feel more pessimistic about the future and less empowered to seize business opportunities. Only 34% of them believe teams are working toward a shared vision and they are nine times more likely to rate company collaboration as “poor” or “very poor.”

Buck Launches Digital Workplace Solution

Buck, an HR and benefits consulting, technology and administration services firm, launched a digital workforce solution focused on defining the "new social contract" between employers/employees and trustees/members, according to company officials. The new digital suite offers enhanced customer experience, integrated administration services and analytics capabilities.

Lucidworks Nets $100 Million Investment

Lucidworks, which provides artificial intelligence-powered search solutions, secured $100 million from investors. Francisco Partners, a private equity fund, and TPG Sixth Street Partners, a global finance and investment firm, participated in this funding round, joining Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures and Allegis Cyber. Lucidworks' flagship product, Fusion, is a solution that augments human intelligence by automating workplace tasks.

Talview Raises $6.75 Million

AI recruitment startup Talview announced it has obtained $6.75 million in Series A funding to create a new HR Tech Platform: Instahiring. Talview helps enterprise employers hire talent faster across the globe, according to company officials. The platform combines automation of recruiter tasks, enabling anytime-anywhere interviewing, and capturing and reusing data across the hiring process. Talview offers video interviewing, cognitive remote proctoring and assessment solutions that leverage natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision and video analytics capabilities.

Rimeto Nets $10 Million

Rimeto announced $10 million in Series A funding, its first outside investment. Until now the company has been self-funded. The investment came from USVP, Bow Capital, Floodgate and Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

Rimeto offers an "enterprise graph" for businesses and consumer-grade web and native mobile applications to help organizations find and learn about anyone across the workplace. This connects employees across teams and locations and automatically integrates data from information enterprise systems for a complete view of employees, according to company officials.