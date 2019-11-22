PHOTO: Matthew Hamilton

Artificial intelligence (AI) might soon be your newest coworker. Many organizations have already implemented AI-powered solutions, such as virtual assistants or predictive software, to the benefit of workers nationwide. According to Gartner, the number of companies implementing AI grew 270% in the past four years and tripled in the last year.

While some organizations have been quick to embrace AI, others are hesitant to make this change. IT leaders, product engineers and other innovators are often the ones who understand AI’s big-picture potential in the workforce. For others, the advantages of AI augmentation are sometimes shrouded by misconceptions.

But employees shouldn’t fear smart technologies like AI and automation. Accenture estimates that AI investment combined with investment in human and machine collaboration could actually increase employment by 10% between 2018 and 2022. AI has the potential to be an incredible asset for employees by boosting efficiency and streamlining autonomous tasks, while also helping to deliver on the bottom line.

Decide if AI Is Right for Your Business

Before investing in an AI initiative for your organization, it’s important to ensure the solution aligns with your business needs. When deciding whether to undergo an AI project, decision-makers should ask themselves: How can AI improve employee performance? What goals are we trying to accomplish?

Smart technology doesn’t have to be a high-tech virtual assistant. Rather, it can be something as simple as AI-powered suggested solutions — like recommendations on Netflix or ETAs from rideshare apps. If AI is implemented effectively into a business, it shouldn’t be a difficult adjustment for employees. In fact, the average employee often can’t pinpoint that AI is even at work.

AI can save workers valuable time by automating some of their everyday duties in the workplace, including suggesting relevant files and completing simple tasks. It’s estimated that more than two thirds of professionals spend up to two hours a day on work that could be automated. With the help of AI, workers can dedicate more of their time to high-level endeavors throughout their workdays.

Equip Employees With the Right Tools

IT is one of the departments that can benefit the most from AI implementation because technicians are often swamped with tickets and repetitive requests. A recent survey by my company found nearly two thirds of respondents believed AI would cut out tedious work for IT workers. IT departments equipped with AI capabilities can increase productivity, efficiency and satisfaction in their organizations.

For example, a service desk that uses smart technology like AI can guide requesters to the right ticket categories, helping power automations, and even offer suggested self-service options to employees to help prevent tickets from ever hitting the incident queue. These capabilities ensure the right technician sees the request up front and provides employees with the right tools to solve the issue themselves. An AI-powered service desk helps employees get answers quicker and can decrease the number of inbound requests that IT workers receive.

Smart technology is the key to a more efficient and modern IT service experience for your company and its employees. Employees frequently face minor inconveniences, and have become conditioned to more than a few minutes of frustration. But with AI, teams can prepare for issues that arise and quickly provide the fix needed. The time saved and goals met when employees don’t have to spend time on avoidable roadblocks, no matter how small, is another way AI can be an asset, not a liability.

Anticipating Pain Points

Netflix has changed the way that consumers view and want content. Before their on-demand streaming model skyrocketed in popularity, consumers were living in the stone age of going to the movies, renting DVDs and watching live TV. Netflix fulfilled a need that consumers didn’t know that they had — convenience. In the same way, organizational leaders should be anticipating their employees’ pain points and giving them the tools they need to overcome these accepted inconveniences.

For example, if employees are looking for a how-to document (like how to reset your password or get a copy of your W2) and are unable to find it, there are a few ways that they can troubleshoot. They could look through their past email chains, post a note on the company message board, or email a coworker to reshare the link. However, with a service portal and a robust knowledge base, they would simply search for that document and AI could serve up the most relevant options based on keywords.

With smart technology, organizations can better anticipate employee needs, have solutions easily accessible and help employees operate at their full potential.

Creating a Workplace of the Future

AI has the ability to modernize workplaces and create a more meaningful employee experience. Leaders can maximize productivity by leveraging two of their most powerful tools — employees and technology. With the power of AI, organizations can augment the employee experience and achieve better business results.