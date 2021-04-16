Workday Inc. a network of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, has announced new capabilities in Workday Extend — a solution that helps customers and partners extend beyond core Workday applications to meet their unique business needs.

“Our global customers need technologies that support a business-first approach — the kind that differentiates them, future-proofs their existing investments, and drives innovative new ways to do business,” said Jim Stratton, chief technology officer, Workday. “Workday Extend helps to close the acceleration gap that exists between IT needs and capacity, so companies can confidently and securely keep up with the growing pace of change.”

With Workday Extend, the Workday customer community — representing over 50 million workers globally — the goal is to empower those workers to build new apps that run within Workday core applications. With new capabilities and functionality, Workday Extend enables higher-value apps that increase employee engagement, streamline experiences, and optimize business processes while securely connecting Workday data to third-party systems. Now with Workday Extend, customers simplify the IT stack and keep finance and HR data more secure so that organizations can optimize their existing technology investment with minimal risk.

With this added functionality, Workday Extend hopes to foster an even more connected, adaptable, and extensible Workday that enables organizations to innovate faster to address their specific needs and accelerate time-to-value.

Customers features include:

Faster development of new digital business capabilities by leveraging the Workday core architectural principles its possible for businesses to rapidly and deeply extend Workday data and processes.

Reduced complexity and costs that enables IT teams to eliminate the need for a patchwork of app development and deployment platforms, workflow and integration tools, and management systems for building new apps and employee experiences.

Greater confidence in knowing that the apps they develop are on the global, trusted Workday Enterprise Management Cloud, minimizing the security and privacy risks associated with moving data outside of Workday to a separate system.

“We have developed and deployed full Workday Extend apps within a few weeks, thanks to our team's familiarity with Workday technology and trust in their governance model,” says Eric Chung, director, HR Technology — Innovation, Sun Life. “App development with Workday is fast and secure given our ability to reuse established data structures and design patterns.”

