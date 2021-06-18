PHOTO: Shutterstock

Earlier this week, WorkForce Software, an enterprise SaaS-based workforce management solution, released its WorkForce Suite with a completely integrated set of employee experience (EX) capabilities. Its goal is to facilitate real-time interactions between managers and their deskless employees.

The features include two-way communications and real-time workforce data, which workers and managers can use to engage with each other and capture feedback.

"In our work with some of the largest global employers, we can see that focusing on improvements to employee experience are being prioritized even more highly than before the pandemic," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software in a press statement. "A tightening labor market, lower barriers to job change, and an increasingly diverse and digitally native employee population with higher expectations creates a demand for employers to re-imagine their workforce management technology and include solutions aimed at improving the employee experience."

WorkForce Software said there are billions of deskless workers around the world and according to data from their recent survey, many have indicated a disconnect due to a growing technology gap. Also, how employers and employees perceive the digital and technological support provided to meet workplace needs is not aligned. Employers felt they had provided adequate support pertaining to job training, employee recognition, and scheduling flexibility, etc., but, according to the survey findings, many employees surveyed disagreed. In a tightening job market, employers need to do what they can to retain their best front line workers.

"Companies can no longer afford to consider solutions primarily aimed at the office worker and must include solutions that work for the entire workforce, especially those who don't perform their work from behind a desk," said Morini in the press statement. "To cultivate an inclusive corporate culture with highly engaged employees, companies must now invest in solutions that offer the consumer-grade experiences modern workers expect while enabling organizations to adequately engage their employees and keep operations running efficiently."

Highlights of the WorkForce Suite include: