For many reasons, emerging brands often find themselves at a disadvantage compared to large national consumer goods companies. The most obvious is the resource gap, including access to expensive tools, data and insights, which can hinder their ability to create robust and unique visual experiences that can compete with well-established industry leaders. While the pursuit of success through ideas and innovation is commendable, it may not be enough to bridge the divide. Let's take a look at AI in ecommerce.

Fortunately, the widespread availability of AI in ecommerce offers a game-changing solution for ambitious brands. By harnessing AI technology, these companies can minimize the resource gap and level the creative playing field. AI empowers them to automate time- and resource-heavy elements of delivering great online experiences, which ultimately leads to better customer satisfaction and sustainable revenue growth.

Here are four key ways AI can level up the impact that marketing and creative teams can have on the bottom line of a growing ecommerce business:

1. Enable One-to-One Customer Interactions With AI in Ecommerce

Personalization is a crucial aspect of modern marketing, where tailoring offers and providing individualized customer service are paramount. Large brands with vast amounts of data and advanced IT platforms have a competitive edge in hyper-targeting consumers. However, AI can empower emerging brands with smarter predictive analyses, granting them insights into consumer behavior like never before. Moreover, virtual assistants can handle administrative customer service tasks, freeing up staff to focus on strategic initiatives.

2. Automatically Create High Quality Product Descriptions

AI-driven technology, such as Generative AI and AI-powered chat programs like OpenAI's ChatGPT, may not be writing the next great American novel yet. Still, they are more than capable of handling product descriptions. By leveraging AI databases that contain visual assets and brand language, these brands can produce intelligent product descriptions that adhere to their brand's standards, boost SEO, and enable content managers to act as strategists and editors rather than full-time copywriters.

3. Spend Less Time Editing, More Time Creating Value

Shooting marketing campaigns or conducting product photo shoots can be costly and time-consuming. The process of editing photos, formatting them for consistent appearances across devices, and managing images and video can also be labor-intensive and slow down developer teams. However, generative AI comes to the rescue, automatically optimizing images to fit the right format and file size. It can auto-edit, crop images, remove unwanted elements, and ensure they adhere to the brand's style guide.

4. Convert More Sales and Reduce Returns

According to a recent Cloudinary survey, 30% of consumers reported returning products because they did not look as expected on a brand's website, and 46% abandoned carts due to uncertainty about clothing or footwear fit. This makes it pretty clear that ensuring accurate and compelling content is critical for customer confidence and reducing returns.

However, maintaining image and content accuracy across devices, browsers and locations can be monotonous and time-consuming. AI can automate the image and video management workflow so that every asset looks great while keeping file sizes small and preventing page slowdowns. It can also ensure product descriptions, sizes and user-generated content are error-free, once again taking considerable stress off of internal teams and giving them more time to spend on creativity and value creation.

AI Can Level the Playing Field

By enabling tasks like auto-formatting and auto-tagging images for proper organization, AI in ecommerce significantly enhances the efficiency of doing business. Previously, these tasks required costly outsourcing, overwhelmed staff, or resignation that the experience could never be as cool as the market leader provided.

AI provides emerging brands with a remarkable opportunity to compete with household names. By harnessing AI technology, these businesses can narrow the resource gap and streamline their visual content processes. This newfound efficiency can lead to better customer interactions, faster content delivery, and reduced returns. Embracing AI in ecommerce allows emerging brands to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with industry giants, unleashing their potential for innovation and sustainable growth in a cutthroat competitive landscape.

