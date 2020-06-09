While most companies understand that the customer experience can have a dramatic impact on their business, many fail to consider the experience of their employees.

The employee experience drives workforce engagement, recruitment, retention, and in turn, the company’s bottom line. In fact, a report by ADP found that companies with engaged employees pull in 2.5 times more revenue than competitors with low engagement levels.

We asked business leaders why employee experience matters and what are some quick improvements companies can implement.

Why Employee Experience Matters

Troy Campano, head of product at Workgrid Software, believes a company’s employee experience is critical for attracting and retaining top talent. “Hiring the best talent can make all the difference to an organization’s success, but competition is fierce.”

Companies continue to offer new perks and benefits in order to stand out, but it’s still challenging to attract ideal candidates, which is why “the most effective way to entice the right employees is to offer something most others can’t,” Campano explained, “like a unified work experience.”

“Your employees are the greatest asset an organization can have,” agreed Mark Floisand, SVP of product and industry marketing at Coveo. And the employee experience is made up of the micro-moments that workers encounter daily, whether it’s with people, processes or technology. Each of these moments can change how an employee feels about a company and whether they’re motivated to carry out the organization’s mission.

5 Quick Employee Experience Improvements

“Today, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as more employees work from home, this experience is nearly a purely digital one,” explained Floisand, “and organizations have a tremendous opportunity to curate the employee experience just as they do the customer experience.” That said, here are five quick wins companies can implement to boost their employee experience.

1. Eliminate Tedious Work

“Every single workplace has those irritating, high-volume, low-value tasks that are super time-consuming and take too much time away from important work,” Campano said. For example, submitting timesheets, filing expense reports and completing other small tasks are often overcomplicated and waste time. “When organizations eliminate those daily annoyances and distractions,” Campano added, “it goes a long way towards improving the employee experience.”

2. Streamline Communication

Employee inboxes are often inundated with company-wide announcements, newsletters, product updates and other mass emails. “Organizations should rethink old ways of communicating by finding a unified channel outside of email to deliver corporate updates, organizational announcements etc.,” suggested Campano.

Similar to how brands segment their audiences, companies should target their communication with employees to be highly relevant and useful. “By creating a single source of truth for employees that they’re sure to see, organizations will not only improve the employee experience, they’ll see increases in engagement as well,” Campano said.

3. Centralize Knowledge

Information in large organizations is often spread across disparate business applications, the intranet and various communication channels. “What if you could connect all of it into one place,” Floisand said, “and ensure that only the most relevant answer is presented?” Then employees could quickly find the information they need to perform their job, which could improve productivity and eliminate frustration. “Connect your silos of knowledge. This is where the employee experience needs to go.”

4. Offer Autonomy

With many companies shifting to remote workforces, it’s challenging for managers to trust employees to get their work done. But offering employees more autonomy could improve how they view work and improve their productivity.

“For example,” said Husam Machlovi, CEO & managing partner of With Pulp, “see what happens if you remove the need for folks to come in at a certain time.” Equip employees with everything they need, then see how they adapt their schedule to make it work. “Give people unlimited vacation days and see what happens,” continued Machlovi, “people will step up to own their responsibilities.”

5. Listen to Feedback

If organizations fail to ask employees how their experience is, it’s impossible to know what needs to change, which is why “consistently asking for feedback — both through pulse surveys and open feedback channels — then implementing feedback loops so employees feel their thoughts were heard and acted upon,” Campano explained, “is one of the easiest and most effective ways organizations can improve the employee experience.”

“An effective employee experience saves businesses time and money,” said Campano. That’s why it’s crucial for companies to carefully monitor their workforce and identify quick and easy changes that can have a significant impact on the employee experience immediately.