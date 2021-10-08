Software as a service (SaaS) management platform provider BetterCloud, announced its partnership with VMware this week - looking to unify the employee experience through greater security and automation.

VMware's Anywhere Workspace will now be available as "VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud," to help customers to improve their employees' experience, embrace a zero trust security approach and boost productivity through automation. The new solution will also extend VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Horizon to work with BetterCloud as well.

"Today's highly distributed organizations are up against fragmented security, operational complexity and subpar user experiences," says Bharath Rangarajan, vice president of product management in End User Computing, VMware. "IT must reimagine how to enable seamless, more secure workspaces without imposing friction or limitations as employees access apps from everywhere. VMware's partnership with BetterCloud offers to our customers a pre-integrated solution to automate and centralize management and security of their complex SaaS app environments, while reducing operational overhead."

With VMware SaaS App Management powered by BetterCloud, the SaaS platform is now able to offer a management and security platform that goes beyond on-premises, desktop and mobile apps. Users will now be able to see an improved employee experience through access to all apps and resources available to perform most effectively, enhanced security by enabling assignment of the right level of access to avoid data breaches and insider threats, along with automating the workplace by automating manual day-to-day tasks like offboarding and configuration changes.

"VMware and BetterCloud share a vision to make the future of modern, remote work as secure and productive as possible," says Shreyas Sadalgi, Chief Strategy Officer at BetterCloud. "We are also deeply committed to helping mutual customers manage IT application proliferation by eliminating many of the manual, error-prone tasks involved in securing and managing users, devices and applications across the digital workplace. Through this partnership, we aim to have no organization have to choose between security or employee productivity."

BetterCloud says it works with thousands of companies like Zoom, Walmart and Square. The New York based company says its building a platform of more than 45,000 IT professionals.