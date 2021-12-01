PHOTO: Adobe Stock

Internal communications provider Staffbase announced its acquisition of Valo Solutions, a provider of intranets and workplace solutions for Microsoft 365, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams.

Valo Solutions’ focus on communications teams within Microsoft 365 comes as Teams users expanded from 75 million users in April 2020, to 145 million a year later. Estimates from analyst firm Gartner show Microsoft owning nearly 90% of the productivity software market. The Redmond, Wash.-based software maker also launched Microsoft Viva in early 2021 to broaden its reach into employee experience.

According to a press statement announcing the deal on Nov. 30, Staffbase and Valo Solutions hope to “make a difference in the way people experience work” by providing a high-level employee communication and engagement platform for Microsoft 365 users. Transparent internal communication and optimal employee experiences lead to improved employee well-being, motivation and workflow, executives said.

“Combining the two technically robust platforms to complete the seamless employee experience offers both Staffbase and Valo users great possibilities for meeting the ever-changing needs of a world that requires more personalized and agile digital communication solutions in hybrid workplaces,” said Valo CEO Marc Josefsson. “I am most thrilled about the opportunity for our talented people to have a global impact on the future of internal communications."

Founded in 2001 and based in Helsinki, Finland, Valo Solutions has offices in Australia, Canada, Finland and Poland, and serves more than 900 customers and 3 million end users in 50 countries.

"The Valo team has built an incredible company with a unique culture and the best talent in the industry with deep knowledge of the Microsoft ecosystem," said Martin Böhringer, Staffbase CEO and co-founder, in the press announcement. "Together, with the highly engaged global Valo partner network, we will elevate communication and employee experience across all major internal comms channels, including intranets, SharePoint, Teams, employee apps, email and digital signage."

Staffbase more than doubled revenue in 2021, and has more than 500 employees working on projects for more than 2,000 companies, according to a company blog post announcing the news. The company has its headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Kelowna, London, Munich, New York City and Vancouver.