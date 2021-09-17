PHOTO: Adobe

The world of work has been turned upside down by the events of the past eighteen months. And this disruption isn’t slowing down either. In early 2020, businesses had to figure out how to transition their office workers to a work-from-home model. Now, businesses need to strategize for the opposite: bringing all or part of their workforce back to the office.

Yet the future of work won’t look like it did pre-pandemic; it can’t. Not every worker wants to return to the office full time, and the demand for hybrid (or fully remote) work is greater than ever. Recognizing this reality comes with its own challenges: how to build new workplaces that recreate or exceed the employee experiences of pre-pandemic in-office work?

One solution is to build dynamic workplaces. Similar to a hybrid work model, the dynamic workplace acknowledges the reality that office work won‘t ever be the same as it once was. But dynamic workplaces go further, supporting employees with the right tools and technology to do their best work.

What Does It Mean To Build a Dynamic Workplace?

First things first: what is the dynamic workplace and how does it differ from a hybrid workplace? Both concepts empower employees to work from wherever they are. But the dynamic workplace acknowledges how the physical workplace needs to change to accommodate employees’ new way of working. Employees have the freedom to complete tasks on their own time and terms. If they need to go into an office they can; if they don’t, they don’t. But when they do go into the office, the office should be optimized for employees to perform their best work.

The key to a dynamic workplace is flexibility. While traditional office spaces kept employees separate with few meeting spaces, the dynamic workplace features more spaces that encourage small team collaboration. (This does not mean a return to open office floor plans, but rather a more thoughtful approach to space and how employees actually work.)

Dynamic workplaces are created when a great company culture combines with the right tech infrastructure, allowing organizations to reimagine and rethink the traditional workplace.

Dynamic workplaces require many considerations, including:

A reprioritization of the physical office and willingness to reconfigure it to address new ways of working

Dedication to the tools and technologies employees use

Commitment to better knowledge management and content organization

When companies are vigilant about the technologies they use and optimize their intranets and other company communications, their efforts keep employees knowledgeable and able to talk to their peers and managers as needed.

Conclusion

Regardless of where your organization currently stands in the dynamic workplace, your business will need to unify the employee experience between your remote and office workers and take a long hard look at how your current office space affects the employee experience. Understanding what messaging has the greatest effect on these different work groups can galvanize your executives’ internal communications.

For many workers, the traditional 9-5 job at a physical office is suddenly a thing of the past. It’s up to businesses to support employees with the freedom to do their best work from wherever they are. Supporting employees with the right tools and technology is key to creating great employee experiences — even from afar. The more you communicate with your employees, the more empowered they’ll be to stay happy, engaged and productive, whether at the office or remotely.

See how Simpplr can improve your employee experiences at simpplr.com.