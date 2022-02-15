PHOTO: Blue Planet Studio

Enboarder, an Austin, Texas-based people activation platform, has announced it has raised $32 million in Series B funding. This brings its total investment to $50 million. The round was led by NewSpring, with participation from previous investors, Greycroft and Next Coast Ventures, and new investors Golub Capital, Escalate Capital Partner, Alumni Ventures and Gaingels.

Enboader's platform uses behavioral science and is designed to help employees take action on their company's HR programs and initiatives.

"Enboarder's mission is to help HR teams drive action on their programs and initiatives by better engaging with their employees and creating more personalized experiences," Brent Pearson, founder and CEO of Enboarder, said in a press release. "In a time when employees are more overwhelmed and disconnected than ever before, and uncertainty in hybrid work plans continues, ensuring workers are connected and engaged is crucial."

Enboarder will use the new funds to grow internationally. Company officials said they plan to double headcount over the next year and will invest in additional infrastructure and systems. Hart Callahan, NewSpring partner, will join Enboarder's board as a director.

"The key to any successful business is a happy, engaged and connected workforce and Enboarder ensures organizations can do just this by putting their people first," said Callahan. "We're excited to partner with Enboarder at this pivotal moment in the company's history and look forward to supporting its continued growth and the wider people activation revolution."

In late 2021, the company expanded its suite of products. It expanded beyond onboarding and created its People Activation Platform.

The company also expanded its leadership team with the addition of HR executive Laura Lee Gentry as chief people officer in December 2021 and marketing executive Andrea Dumont, who joined Enboarder's executive team as chief marketing officer on Feb. 7.