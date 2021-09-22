PHOTO: Adobe

Here’s food for thought. There has been a 63% average increase of the purchase of employee surveillance software since March 2021 compared to pre-pandemic average. This is a 24% increase compared to nine months prior.

The figures form part of an ongoing survey of these and other similar sets of figures by UK-based Top10VPN, an internet security company based in the UK. The figures were compiled by analyzing over 200 terms related to employee surveillance software, taking into account both generic and brand specific queries. This is what the figures showed:

Second wave of demand (from March 2021): 63% average increase since March 2021 compared to pre-pandemic average. This is a 24% increase compared to nine months prior.

There is 58% more interest in employee surveillance since the pandemic was declared than before. Most popular surveillance tools: Hubstaff, Time Doctor, FlexiSPY

The research also indicated exactly what buyers are looking for in these offerings. Its analysis of 26 of the most popular employee monitoring companies revealed some of the functionality these companies are offer, including:

81% offer keystroke logging

61% provide Instant Messaging monitoring

65% send User Action Alerts

38% are capable of remote control takeover

While this may not sound very offensive, there are some noteworthy features that are likely to upset employees. One software package offers the ability to “capture the passwords typed in many programs and websites” with their keystroke logging feature.

IM monitoring allows bosses to monitor their staff’s private messages on popular social media chat platforms, and even on encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp. There are also user action alerts, which notifies employers when an undesirable behavior is occurring, allowing them to follow-up with monitoring or intervention if deemed necessary. The cherry on the top and perhaps the most intrusive is functionality that allows an employer to access their workers’ devices and remotely take-over all functionality.

Should Employers Be Monitoring Workers?

If the growth seems concerning, the fact of the matter is that even before the digital workplace, bosses have always monitored what their employees were up to. It is also true that there is no one in the enterprise who is entirely free of some kind of surveillance, or ‘watching’ and generally in, what workers are often told, the interests of productivity.

However, while there are some who advocate and even encourage the use of such tools, it is far from a given that every company wants them. Gary Vari, CEO at Indonesia-based Lensa, an international recruitment and data services company, said that the fundamental question to ask before investing in employee monitoring software is, 'have my employees given me any reason to need this?' Have you noticed a large dip in productivity as your business has transitioned to remote work?

“If the answer is no, then I would avoid playing big brother at all costs. It's a massive invasion of privacy and creates an adversarial relationship with employees, which is bound to increase resentment and could even convince some people you aren't worth working for,” he said. “Keep in mind that you can absolutely have conversations about acceptable social media and internet etiquette with respect to cybersecurity while people are working from home.”

If the answer to that question is yes, make sure you rule out explanations that have nothing to do with an abuse of the honor system that lies at the heart of remote work. That said, if you believe that stress and other external factors aren't at play and that people really are taking advantage of the remote work dynamic, then employee monitoring software shouldn't be off the table.

The Downsides of Employee Monitoring

Like many other people in recruitment and human resources Joe Flanagan, senior Employment advisor at Los Angeles-based VelvetJobs, an international agency that matches talent and jobs, advises against surveillance software. Despite the increasing trend of using surveillance and monitoring software, organizations would be better off if they didn’t participate in it. “It is akin to leaders micromanaging their employees in the physical workplace, but this is worse as it is accompanied by an invasion of privacy,” said Flanagan.

He points out that, even looking beyond the laws and ethics, it is counter-productive and irrational to keep track of every minute of what workers are up to. Everyone knows that even in the physical workplace, all of us don’t work all the time. There are occasional breaks, random conversations, answering quick calls and maybe a dozen other things that we do on ‘official’ company time. It is a part and parcel of how we work and operate.

“As long as the set goals and targets are being delivered on time, it should be up to the employees as to how they choose to schedule their day, what time they work, and how quickly they are able to accomplish their goals,” he added. “It isn’t that the whole point of working from home? Increased flexibility and autonomy over your time so that you are able to live a life outside of your professional identity?”

The Advantages of Employee Monitoring

Not everyone is convinced, however, that enterprises should avoid surveillance software. Greg Armor, EVP at Boston-based Gryphon.ai believes that while there is clearly a downside to this kind of software, enterprise leaders should and will even need to invest in this kind of software as an aid to overseeing remote workers. Because teams are distributed across various locations, department leaders must introduce new strategies and methodologies to help keep employees on task and improve the overall performance of the team, he said.

This can lead to the micromanaging of workers, checking in too often on their work and bogging down everyone’s productivity. To keep teams operating successfully from remote locations, real-time visibility and AI-powered sales coaching tools could be the answer. Managing remote workers can be challenging and many leaders find it difficult to ensure their employees feel supported and confident from a distance. To find the right balance, new technologies including AI and ML-powered sales tools are allowing employers to leverage in-the-moment insights to better understand how they can best coach and support remote sales reps,” he said.

He pointed out that AI-powered sales technology is becoming one of the developing ways business leaders are able to remotely manage a team of professionals while gaining the metrics needed to successfully run a data-driven sales organization.

Technology has become a game-changer in the way employees connect remotely, and by leveraging the most up-to-date systems and sales technology, company leaders can better manage their employees with the right balance of support and trust while gaining the insights they need to successfully forecast revenue and meet quotas.

Surveillance Tools' Long-Term Effects

Employee surveillance tools are not the only solution in managing teams and making sure productivity remains consistent. While this may work for managers who can't be in several places at once, this is seen a lot differently to the average employee, said Mike Grossman CEO of Redwood City, Calif.-based GoodHire.

The principle disadvantage is the clear and perceived breach of privacy and trust. Employees who are being monitored are immediately made aware that their employer refuses to take them at their word, and must instead commit to micromanaging to ensure that output remains consistent.

This tends to have the opposite effect, demotivating employees and alienating them from the managers conducting the surveillance. “This will only hurt your team's efficacy over time, and is likely to lead to a steady incline of employee turnover. Surveillance is not the only solution; reaching out to your team, setting short-term attainable goals, and demonstrating a high level of respect and trust are the best methods in keeping productivity high without the notable drawbacks.