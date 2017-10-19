The Bean, Chicago

CMSWire's third annual DX Summit is a month away. CMSWire is returning to the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago Nov. 13 to 15 for a deep dive into next-generation digital experiences.

Haven't purchased your pass yet? From now until Oct. 23 you can grab a two or three day DX Summit pass at a $300 discount by using the code DXS17FLASH at registration.

The DX Summit agenda brings together real-world case studies, interactive and educational sessions aligned with four tracks: Leadership, Vision and Culture; DX Project Success; Commerce and Experience; and Analytics, Insight and Action.

The conference will also include in depth looks at the following topics during Monday's workshops:

We hope to see you in Chicago.

More Conferences to Attend

There are plenty more conferences to attend between now and the end of the year. If we've missed a conference of interest — anything related to digital experience, customer experience, information management, enterprise collaboration or the like — add the event to our list.

For long-term planning, view our full calendar here:

October Events

[DX Leaders Webinar] The Dude’s Guide to Analytics
Online, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Google Cloud Summit Paris 2017
Paris, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Digital Strategy Innovation Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Forrester CXSF 2017
San Francisco, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Chief Strategy Officer Summit London October 2017
London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

3XE Digital Dublin 2017
Dublin, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

ResponseCon Denver 2017
Denver, North America 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

Digital First Brussels 2017
Brussels, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 19 Oct 2017

Digital Marketing Innovation Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 19 Oct 2017 – 20 Oct 2017

MeasureCamp Brussels 2017
Brussels, EMEA 21 Oct 2017 – 21 Oct 2017

Data Insider Summit San Diego 2017
San Diego, North America 22 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Social Media #Mashup at Disneyland Anaheim 2017
Anaheim, North America 23 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

ResponseCon San Diego 2017
San Diego, North America 23 Oct 2017 – 24 Oct 2017

Digiday Publishing Summit Europe Berlin 2017
Berline, EMEA 23 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Hero Conf London 2017
London, EMEA 23 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Mobile Shopping Summit Indian Wells 2017
Rancho Mirage, Calif., North America 24 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Corinium Chief Learning Officer Forum, Fall — Boston 2017
Boston, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

HR Tech World Amsterdam 2017
Amsterdam, EMEA 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

PerformanceIN Live London 2017
London, EMEA 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Digital Summit Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

DIGIMARCON Middle East 2017
Online 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Incite Marketing Summit East — New York 2017
New York City, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 25 Oct 2017

Open Source Summit Europe 2017
Prague, EMEA 24 Oct 2017 – 28 Oct 2017

SMX East — New York 2017
New York City, North America 24 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Programmatic I/O New York City 2017
New York City, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

Constellation's Connected Enterprise California 2017
Half Moon Bay, Calif., North America 25 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017

TIBCO Now San Diego 2017
San Diego, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

FinCon Dallas 2017
Dallas, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 28 Oct 2017

ResponseCon Austin 2017 
Austin, Texas, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

ABBYY Technology Summit San Diego 2017
San Diego, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017

Omnichannel Insight Summit Atlanta 2017
Atlanta, North America 25 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017

Revolve Conference Charleston 2017
Charleston, North America 26 Oct 2017 – 27 Oct 2017

Small Business Expo Tampa 2017
Tampa, Fla., North America 26 Oct 2017 – 26 Oct 2017

eMetrics Summit New York City 2017
New York City, North America 29 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

OReilly Software Architecture Conference New York City 2017
New York City, North America 29 Oct 2017 – 30 Oct 2017

Predictive Analytics World for Business New York City 2017
New York City, North America 29 Oct 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

Cybersecurity Nexus London 2017
London, EMEA 30 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

An Event Apart San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 30 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

Sustainable Brands Copenhagen 2017
Copenhagen, EMEA 30 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

Content Management Strategies/DITA Europe Conference Berlin 2017
Berlin, EMEA 30 Oct 2017 – 31 Oct 2017

O'Reilly Security Conference New York City 2017
New York City, North America 30 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

LEAD 2017 – Singapore
Singapore, APAC 30 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

TV Connect MENA Dubai 2017
Dubai, EMEA 30 Oct 2017 – 31 Oct 2017

Predictive Analytics World for Financial New York City 2017
New York City, North America 30 Oct – 02 Nov 2017

Digital Marketing Leaders Summit Singapore 2017
Singapore, APAC 31 Oct 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

[RSG Webinar] Apply Design Thinking to Product Selection: A Town Hall with Lou Rosenfeld
Online, North America 31 Oct 2017 – 31 Oct 2017

November Events

Growth Hacking World Forum San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 01 Nov 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

Learn Inbound Dublin November 2017
Dublin, EMEA 01 Nov 2017 – 01 Nov 2017

Big Data and Analytics for Pharma Summit Philadelphia 2017
Philadelphia, North America 01 No 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

2nd Annual Chief Customer Officer Sydney 2017
Sydney, APAC 01 Nov 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

Content Jam Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 01 Nov 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

DIGIMARCON South Africa 2017
Online, Online 01 Nov 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

Next Step Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 01 Nov 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

Digiday Video Anywhere Summit Laguna Beach 2017
Laguna Beach, Calif., North America 01 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Forbes CMO Summit Dana Point 2017
Dana Point, Calif., North America 01 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Ad-Tech New York 2017
New York City, North America 01 Nov 2017 – 02 Nov 2017

Social Media Strategies Summit Higher Education Boston 2017
Boston, North America 02 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Data Visualisation Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 02 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Big Data and Analytics Innovation Summit London 2017
London, EMEA 02 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Digital Crossroads Louisville 2017
Louisville, Ky., North America 02 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Kintone Connect San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 03 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Dare Mighty Things Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 03 Nov 2017 – 03 Nov 2017

Better Software East Conference Orlando 2017
Orlando, Fla., North America 05 Nov 2017 – 10 Nov 2017

LavaCon Portland 2017
Portland, Ore., North America 05 Nov 2017 – 08 Nov 2017

Agile Dev East Conference Orlando 2017
Orlando, Fla., North America 05 Nov 2017 – 10 Nov 2017

DevOps East Conference Orlando 2017
Orlando, Fla., North America 05 Nov 2017 – 10 Nov 2017

ANA Multicultural Marketing Miami 2017
Miami, North America 05 Nov 2017 – 07 Nov 2017

Videonomics Summit California 2017
Laguna Niguel, California, North America 05 Nov 2017 – 07 Nov 2017

Dreamforce San Francisco 2017
San Francisco, North America 06 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

Customer Expo Nashville 2017
Nashville, Tenn., North America 06 Nov 2017 – 08 Nov 2017

Pubcon Las Vegas 2017
Las Vegas, North America 06 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

KM World 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 07 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

Web Summit Lisbon 2017
Lisbon, EMEA 07 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

Digital Marketing World Forum New York City 2017
New York City, North America 07 Nov 2017 – 08 Nov 2017

MongoDB Europe 2017
London, EMEA 08 Nov 2017 – 08 Nov 2017

Liferay Digital Solutions Forum London 2017
London, EMEA 08 Nov 2017 – 08 Nov 2017

PRSA Strategic Collaboration Conference Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 08 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

[CMSWire Webinar] Planning Your 2018 Digital Strategy: Top 5 Opportunities for CIOs
Online, North America 09 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

B2B Marketing Conference: Account Based Everything - London 2017
London, EMEA 09 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

SEMPO Search Industry Forum Miami 2017
Miami North America 09 Nov 2017 – 10 Nov 2017

MeasureFest London 2017
London, EMEA 09 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

Inbox Awesome New York 2017
New York City, North America 09 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

Small Business Expo Atlanta 2017
Atlanta, North America 09 Nov 2017 – 09 Nov 2017

Marketing Festival Prague 2017
Prague, EMEA 09 Nov 2017 – 10 Nov 2017

DC Podfest 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 10 Nov 2017 – 11 Nov 2017

Under the Influence: Influencer Marketing Conference London 2017
London, EMEA 10 Nov 2017 – 10 Nov 2017

WordCamp Cincinnati 2017
Cincinnati, North America 11 Nov 2017 – 12 Nov 2017

SPTechCon: The SharePoint Technology Conference Washington, D.C. 2017
Washington, D.C., North America 12 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

Sustainable Brands New Metrics Philadelphia 2017
Philadelphia, North America 13 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

UnGagged Las Vegas 2017
Las Vegas, North America 13 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

TechWeek Los Angeles 2017
Los Angeles, North America 13 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

CMSWire's DX Summit Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 13 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

Digiday Programmatic Media Summit New Orleans 2017
New Orleans, North America 13 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

Supply Chain Innovation Summit Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 14 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

eMetrics Summit Milan 2017
Milan, EMEA 14 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

Digiday Hot Topic UK: Data-Driven Publishing London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Nov 2017 – 14 Nov 2017

MVNOs Europe London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

HR & Workforce Analytics Innovation Chicago 2017
Chicago, North America 14 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

Forrester CX Europe 2017
London, EMEA 14 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

Henry Stewart DAM Los Angeles 2017
Los Angeles, North America 14 Nov 2017 – 15 Nov 2017

WAVE 2017: Influencer Marketing Summit London
London, EMEA 14 Nov 2017 – 14 Nov 2017

The Implementing Actionable Data Insights Conference – Drive Performance London 2017
London, EMEA 14 Nov 2017 – 14 Nov 2017

European SharePoint Conference Dublin 2017
Dublin, EMEA 15 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

Smart Home Summit Silicon Valley 2017
Palo Alto, Calif., North America 15 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

Intrigue Summit Hong Kong 2017
Hong Kong, APAC 15 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

Internet Summit Raleigh 2017
Raleigh, N.C., North America 15 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

Ad Age Next New York 2017
New York City, North America 15 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

Big Data London 2017
London, EMEA 15 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

Enterprise Digital Summit London 2017
15 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

Smart City Expo World Congress Barcelona 2017
Barcelona, EMEA 16 Nov 2017 – 18 Nov 2017

The Business Show London 2017
London, EMEA 16 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

MarTech Festival London 2017
London, EMEA 16 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

The Brand Safety Summit New York City 2017
New York City, North America 16 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

Incite Customer Service Summit New York 2017
New York City, North America 16 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

The Advanced Email Conference – Maximum Performance, Maximum Impact
London, EMEA 16 Nov 2017 – 16 Nov 2017

ad:tech Auckland 2017
Auckland, New Zealand, APAC 16 Nov 2017 – 17 Nov 2017

2nd Edition Operational Challenges for GDPR Implementation in Banks London 2017
London, EMEA 20 Nov 2017 – 22 Nov 2017

Executive Customer Contact Exchange BFSI
Hilton London Syon Park, EMEA 20 Nov 2017 – 21 Nov 2017