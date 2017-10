Conference season is in full swing and CMSWire's third annual DX Summit is just three weeks away. CMSWire is returning to the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago Nov. 13 to 15 for a deep dive into next-generation digital experiences.

The DX Summit agenda brings together real-world case studies, interactive and educational sessions aligned with four tracks: Leadership, Vision and Culture; DX Project Success; Commerce and Experience; and Analytics, Insight and Action.

The conference will also include in depth looks at the following topics during Monday's workshops: