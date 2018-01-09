How can you help enhance the voice of female entrepreneurs? Well, you could launch an organization dedicated to promoting female entrepreneurship, or you could lead by example and become a female entrepreneur yourself. Or, like Tania Yuki, you know, you could do both.

That’s what Tani Yuki did, an Australian-born lover of social media content, data and now, entrepreneurship.

Mad For Media

Yuki, an Australian-born lover of social media content, data and entrepreneurship, started began her career in 1999, when she enrolled at Sydney-based UNSW, emerging six years later with Honors in Media Law, Internet Law, Film Financing and Screenwriting. Simultaneously, she flourished at Sydney-based Foxtel, becoming their Director of Digital Business Development.

Tania Yuki - Co-Founder of Babbler PHOTO: Tani Yuki/CMSWire

Between 2006 and 2008, Yuki went on to serve as Head of Content, Senior Director of Video and Cross Media Products and VP of Advertiser Solutions at a range of companies, including comScore Inc, where she spent her days studying the formula behind viral video content. “I learned that the only thing that viral videos have in common, is the fact that they are videos and the fact that they went ‘viral’,” she says. But that didn’t stop her from searching for patterns.

She launched New York-based Shareablee in 2013, an online platform offering audience intelligence, competitive benchmarking and insights for social media. Since then, it has raised just under $7 million in funding.

After a clearly successful spell at comScore, Shareablee soon became the official social media analytics partner of comScore, collecting brand engagement data across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, Tumblr, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest.

But Shareablee wasn’t Yuki’s first venture. During her time at comScore Inc., Yuki established WimLink, an organization promoting entrepreneurship, leadership and professional development for women in media and technology. “I wanted to create opportunities for younger women who were early in their careers to hear the stories of women who had achieved great heights, as well as opportunities for already successful women to get to that next level (such as a board seat, a C-level position, or starting their own company,” Yuki says.

Operating for over ten years now, WimLink organizes regular meetups for female tech professionals.

To get a better insight into Tania Yuki’s thinking, and for some more context for her ongoing journey, CMSWire's Kaya Ismail sat down for a quick chat.

A Q&A With Tania Yuki

CMSWire: You spent six years studying media law in Australia. Is it fair to say that you always had an interest in the digital world, but that entrepreneurship wasn't always your goal? If so, when did you realize that you wanted to run your own company?

Yuki: Where I grew up in Australia, there wasn’t — at that time at least — the concept of startups and venture capital, so I never really had this kind of entrepreneurship on my radar until I moved to the United States. I was very much shaped by my experience working at comScore, where I had a true bird’s eye view, not just of building measurement products, but also of the founding team that had gone on to grow a massive organization. It was incredibly inspiring to me and definitely planted the seed for [my desire to launch Shareablee].

CMSWire: Indeed, your role at comScore is particularly interesting. You were trying to predict the which videos would go viral, right? What was that like, and what did you learn from it?

Yuki: Well to begin with, we had some of the most phenomenal data scientists in the world. [As mentioned previously], I learned that the only thing that viral videos have in common, is the fact that they are videos and the fact that they went "viral." While you can’t predict the lightning in a bottle, what constitutes great content is certainly a combination of structural, topical and other aesthetic elements.

These foundational principles were important when creating Shareablee, as I wanted us to be able to shed light on what constituted great content right out of the gate. Once you know that, the creative magic can take over, and occasionally, your work will intersect or even impact culture, and ‘go viral’.

CMSWire: WimLink and Shareablee are your two active companies. The former was founded in 2008 during your spell at ComScore. What inspired you to launch WimLink?

Yuki: I am a big believer in modeling success, and when I first launched WimLink it was because I didn’t see enough successful women leaders telling their story.

CMSWire: For women working in the tech world, what positive changes have you seen over the years, and what negatives remain that the world of tech needs to address?

Yuki: The positive is that women and people who didn’t grow up in the United States can still achieve anything they can imagine. The opportunities are right there, especially if you are able and willing to create them and then relentlessly follow through. The downsides are the lack of sufficient references for women in the tech world in leadership positions. This can make it quite daunting and alienating particularly for younger women getting started, who feel like they won’t have a community or that they’ll have to endure a lot of hardship. While I don’t believe that’s always the case, I worry that it may deter many otherwise talented women from getting started.

CMSWire: You founded Shareablee in 2013, a company which helped you get listed on the AdAge 40 under 40 list. Tell us a little bit about the past, present and future of Shareablee, and you as an entrepreneur.

Yuki: I like building things and I'm particularly interested in products that provide transparency for marketers and executives so that they can make decisions with confidence in a fast-changing world.

I started Shareablee because I believed that something game changing was happening in the world of social media. I wanted Shareablee to be there to provide metrics that could be used and relied upon as a trusted resource as these social media platforms continued to evolve. Today, the uncertainty of the environment has never been more obvious than it is now, which makes it a very exciting time to continue building the business.

I started out as a content producer, and it’s particularly fun to bring this sensibility to the world of big data, which can often not wholly take the content creators into account when it comes to winning with data.

CMSWire: What advice to do you for entrepreneurs and startups looking to make a dent in today's tech world?

Yuki:It’s a great time for entrepreneurs, so move as fast as you can, because the world really needs innovative solutions that allow businesses to see around corners and solve problems in ways that they’ve not encountered before. That’s when innovation, bravery and a relentless pursuit of what’s next wins.