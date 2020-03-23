PHOTO: Gideon Tsang // CC BY SA 2.0

Pavlov, the behavioral scientist famous for classical conditioning, would be proud of the modern-day office worker.

Every time the tiny envelope icon appears in the corner of our screen, every time we hear the tell-tale ping announcing the arrival of each new email message, we stop what we’re doing and run to check our inbox. We open the email — at least the ones above the scroll line — and close it promising to deal with its contents later. Our inbox counts push into the hundreds, maybe thousands.

Those emails contain a mix of critical business records and private data, as well as informal conversations or sales pitches. Long email threads mean multiple copies of the same record with attachments that are managed — or not managed — by each recipient in the trail.

The Truth About Records Retention and Email

Many people don’t realize their email is an official record and don’t apply good retention practices — classifying and storing it properly for the duration of its retention period. (All of those records in your email inbox. When was the last time you thought, "This email is a record, I need to label it and file it in our company repository for three years?")

Likely half of our emails are informal messages that are better handled through a phone call. But among that onslaught are official records, critical business documents that must be retained and are subject to recovery for legal or freedom of information requirements. Most of our records move or live in our email systems, the most common form of business communication, so email must be managed.

Email Wasn't Designed for Records Management

Email was designed to be a messaging tool — a transit route, not a records management holding station or collaboration meeting place. There are other, better ways.

Sharing culture: Records in email are not accessible by all authorized users. I often see situations where all the business’s orders are locked away in one manager’s email account, meaning other employees need to ask the manager whenever they want to see an order. A nimble, harmonized operation shares knowledge. That means a cultural shift from keeping work in personal devices and email, to a community “file cabinet” in a records or content management repository.

Cut Back on Unnecessary Emails, Manage the Ones You Have

Dealing with records in email (as well as in other systems) should be part of the records management program, which includes:

Retention policy and schedule: These need to be visible, presented in a user-friendly format and actionable.

These need to be visible, presented in a user-friendly format and actionable. Email use guidelines and policy: Training to help staff discern which emails are official records and if they have long-term significance. Which metadata must they capture? Who is responsible for retaining the official copy of an email? Who is authorized to access this email? Use email with links to documents that reside in a shared repository with appropriate access controls, not attachments. Helpful pointers such as: Open email and deal with it once, rather than let the inbox bloat, hoping you will get back to it. Set aside time each day to deal with email, to minimize distraction.

Training to help staff discern which emails are official records and if they have long-term significance. Which metadata must they capture? Who is responsible for retaining the official copy of an email? Who is authorized to access this email? Use email with links to documents that reside in a shared repository with appropriate access controls, not attachments. Helpful pointers such as: Process : Clear instructions for approving, storing and disposing of email.

: Clear instructions for approving, storing and disposing of email. A Records Manager: Someone who is responsible for monitoring program performance and is a contact for users if they have questions.

Someone who is responsible for monitoring program performance and is a contact for users if they have questions. Records / content management repository: Structured information management service, that is findable, discoverable and backed up.

Structured information management service, that is findable, discoverable and backed up. Collaboration forum: Provide a digital space where teams can post their exchanges without creating long email threads.

In one client’s content management project, the project leads are most nervous about the reaction to us turning off the ability to attach files to email. Some senior managers rely solely on email with attachments and on their personal hard drives. But with the average worker using up to half their day grappling with email, this is the time to drive a new culture — one where users are more conscious of their communication habits and of options for healthier email hygiene.