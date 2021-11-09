Microsoft Azure services platform 3Cloud announced its acquiring CCG Analytics, a Tampa FL-based data analytics and consulting firm.

Aimed to help customers treat data as a critical asset across their organizations, CCG Analytics works to enable both resiliency and power to scale in today's digital business economy. According to the company, CCG Analytics' employee base is set to grow to over 400 experts with the addition of 3Cloud. CCG's team of strategy, governance, and data and analytics consultants will join 3Cloud's Data & Analytics, Infrastructure and Managed Services practices, an addition, the company says that will bring industry-leading expertise in areas like data strategy, data estate modernization, AI, data visualization and cloud migration.

"With the acquisition of CCG Analytics, we continue our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as the largest Azure pure-play services firm in the U.S.," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to welcome CCG's world-class team into the 3Cloud organization. Their strength in data governance and strategy combined with deep data and analytics expertise furthers our mission of delivering the ultimate Azure experience for our clients and Microsoft."

Both CCG Analytics and 3Cloud have strong partnerships with Microsoft and Microsoft credentials. As gold partners, with longstanding and complementary relationships with Microsoft sales and engineering, CCG co-founders Dan Phelps and Dan Rodriguez within 3Cloud, with CCG Board Chair Tony DiBenedetto are set to serve as 3Cloud's new Board Observer.

"As Azure adoption has grown, so has the demand for trusted partners who can help organizations move beyond migration to modernize, innovate and transform their business with Azure," said Jim Dietrich, 3Cloud President and Co-Founder. "Expanding our data and analytics capabilities is key to not only meeting this demand from our current clients, but also positioning us for continued growth as the largest and most advanced Azure services firm in the U.S."

Using Microsoft's Azure platform and headquartered in Chicago, 3Cloud currently works to help clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Microsoft executives, the company combines a team of cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver their Azure experience for clients.