It was a pivotal year for data privacy. Companies small, large and gargantuan prepared for new legislation emanating from the US and Europe in the form of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) and the ePrivacy Directive (ePR).

These new government-backed initiatives — combined with the ongoing threat of cyberattacks, hacks and data breaches — became talking points for executives, marketers, developers and consumers alike. But, far from being a mere conversation starter, companies of all sizes had to prepare and execute a plan to become compliant, maintain their reputation in the marketplace, retain consumer trust, and avoid hefty fines.

Digital marketers, in particular, took a keen interest into how GDPR would impact their go-to marketing strategies, including email marketing, third-party lead generation and web form building.

Here are CMSWire’s top 10 data privacy articles, many of which help brands, and the teams within them, navigate this tricky, red tape-strewn period of data protection reform.

You've probably had your fill of European regulations involving data, privacy and communications by now. But, alas, more is in store for those multinational companies with operations or customers in Europe that have just gone through the May 25 GDPR rollout. Next up, the ePrivacy Regulation. While this regulation is still in the approval process without a set implementation date, it is widely expected to go into effect in 2019 or 2020.

There will always be marketing. It is possible to have client privacy coexist with powerful digital marketing systems. But the GDPR will significantly change the way many marketers do business, especially when it comes to using consumer data to deliver marketing content.

All organizations, from giant companies to small and midsize businesses, have sensitive data they need to protect: customer information, employee records, intellectual property, medical records and more. Since data breaches around the world have become more and more common, protecting that confidential data has become a very difficult — and very important — challenge for businesses of all sizes.

Any businesses still hedging their bets on the impact of the EU’s GDPR may end up getting caught flat-footed if they don’t have the right strategy in place. According to a recent survey, 82 percent of European consumers will likely take advantage of their new data access rights under GDPR, meaning organizations that are mulling over their readiness strategies need to prepare — quickly.

It is now just about a month before the GDPR regulation comes into effect. While it will force enterprises to take greater care of the personal data of their clients, there are implications for the development of emerging technologies too. It will, for example, make the deployment and use of artificial intelligence systems and apps more difficult and in some cases even slow down the rapid pace of ongoing development.

Find Me A Gift is an online retailer of gifts based in the UK. If ever there was a company that would be subject to the GDPR it would be an organization like Find Me A Gift, and indeed the company has been diligently preparing for the regulation. Yet during a data analysis, it was still surprised by what it found — metadata referring to warehouse staff, for example.

Shane Edmonds, CTO of etouches, was never unclear about whether he needed to have a Data Protection Officer (DPO) in place to satisfy the EU’s GDPR, which is going into effect later this year. It was a no-brainer from his perspective. Half of etouches’ customers are international and 25 percent are based in Europe.

There are less than 90 days until the GDPR, which governs the collection, use, storage and disclosure of any personal data of individuals in the EU, goes into effect. US-based organizations that do business with the EU — or even have a web presence to market their products to customers in the EU — must make sure their current procedures for handling the personal data of individuals in the EU are in line with GDPR rules.

By now, every marketer targeting a European audience is aware that May 25 marks a crucial deadline — it’s the day the EU’s GDPR goes into effect.

The CCPA of 2018 is a bill passed by the state of California legislature that was signed by its governor on June 28. The measure is officially called AB-375 and is the product of lead authors Ed Chau, member of the California State Assembly from the San Gabriel Valley, located in Los Angeles County, and Senator Robert Hertzberg, who represents the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County.