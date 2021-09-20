PHOTO: Markus Winkler on Unsplash

What could you get done at work with an extra 2.5 weeks a year? Tech startup Glean hopes to answer that question.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company emerged from stealth on Sept. 15, debuting the company's new work assistant that they say will address a pressing issue for workers: unifying their search experience.

Founded by Arvind Jain, co-founder of data management company Rubrik, Facebook veteran T.R. Vishwanath, and former Googlers Piyush Prahladka and Tony Gentilcore, the company secured $55 million in funding from venture firms General Catalyst, Kleiner Perkins and Lightspeed.

Glean's goal is to help employees find the right information, the right teammate or the right insights to get things done at work. The company’s work assistant indexes dozens of applications, and analyzes context, language, behavior and employee relationships to find personalized answers to questions employees are searching. Glean reported more than 40 companies are already using the product.

According to a McKinsey analysis, workers waste at least 20% of their time looking for information to do their jobs. This leads to workers on average spending more than 6 hours per week duplicating work already completed by a former coworker, according to project management platform Asana. Constant switching between different apps multiple times a day leads many workers to burnout.

Glean says the new work assistant and its unified search engine gives workers the tools to deliver productivity by providing a personalized search experience over information that lives across the workplace, and helps them connect with people who can make it easier to get things done.

"Glean has emerged at a time when organizations across the globe have adopted remote and hybrid work environments," said Jain, the company's CEO in a press release statement. "This displacement has presented many challenges, especially when it comes to finding company information, getting personalized answers to specific questions, or just staying connected to colleagues."

He said Glean will put company knowledge at users' fingertips and allow them to quickly "glean" the information they need, thereby leading to higher productivity and operational efficiency.

"As organizations become more distributed and knowledge becomes more fragmented, having an intuitive work assistant like Glean is not only a nice to have, but a critical piece of employee productivity," said Mamoon Hamid, Kleiner Perkins partner, in a statement.